‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Says She’s ‘Racist’

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans said she was “racist” for allowing her children to read books by beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss, also known as Theodor Seuss Geisel. She was likely referring to the controversy about the estate’s decision to remove six books from publication because they were offensive.

“Guess what, babe? Now I’m ‘racist’ because I post my kid listening to Dr. Seuss books,” Jenelle said to husband David Eason in an Instagram story on March 8. “I know I’m probably racist because I was reading Dr. Seuss books when I was 5,” he answered.

Those, like Jenelle, who disagree with the decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises have accused liberals of “canceling” Dr. Seuss through cancel culture, as outlined by The Independent.

Famous books like Green Eggs and Ham and The Cat in the Hat to become No. 1 sellers on Amazon–though those books will continue to be printed. It was titles like And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street (1937), and If I Ran the Zoo (1950) that will cease production because “these books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” the estate said, as noted by The New York Times.

David Was Fired For Making Transphobic and Homophobic Comments

David has a history of making racist and homophobic comments, leading for the North Carolina native to be fired by MTV in 2018. Jenelle was given the boot the following year after David shot and killed their pet dog, Nugget.

In a new post written by a fan and shared by Jenelle, the netizen argued that men who grew up in the ’80s and ’90s all hold the same ideals as David.

“Most people have never been with a man like David. He’s just homophobic, racist, and sexist. I’m not calling him that but come on people, every straight man I know who grew up in the ’80s and ’90s acts like that,” the person wrote. “We grew up on Eminem people, we don’t give a f***. I don’t think it’s right to bully people or anything. All I’m saying is self-righteous people that comment mean shit all the time should shut the f*** up.”

On Reddit, fans argued that people who grew up during that time-frame and listened to Eminem were not bigoted. “We all know SOME people who are homophobic and racist and sexist. The difference is, some of us choose not to associate with them,” user @anotherbabydaddy wrote. “The fact that they think that ALL men are like that shows the type of people they surround themselves with.”

Mackenzie McKee Was Confused by the Dr. Seuss Controversy

Six Dr Seuss books with racist images won’t be published any more: • “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street”

• “Scrambled Eggs Super!”

• “On Beyond Zebra!”

• “The Cat’s Quizzer”

• “McElligot’s Pool"

• “If I Ran the Zoo” Read more 👉 https://t.co/MhXJafbFYU pic.twitter.com/W7zgt2fdsr — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 2, 2021

After making a racially insensitive comment about Vice President Kamala Harris, Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee vowed to learn more. When she caught wind of the Dr. Suess controversy, she tweeted that she was confused about the situation.

“I’m a little confused why people are upset with Dr. Seuss pulling books before knowing facts. If you read, Dr.Seuss was NOT CANCELED. The own private company was becoming more educated on problems we as the minority can be blind to. (I’m on my own journey of learning daily),” Mackenzie wrote on March 5.

“[They] pulled six of the books to stop printing and selling them due to racial photos and words. They chose this ON THEIR OWN because it was the right thing to do and should have been done long ago,” she added. “These books were written long ago in a very awful time. Let’s applaud them.”

READ NEXT: Mackenzie McKee Admits to Making ‘Poor Decisions’ After Family Tragedy