‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Hints at Quitting Franchise, Wants to Move to London

“Teen Mom 2” star Ashley Jones recently hinted at a major life change on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast “Barely Famous.” The 25-year-old told Lowry, 30, that she is considering moving to the United Kingdom.

“I’m thinking of doing something really crazy,” she said on the May 13 episode. “I’m thinking about just taking a chance, and going to London.”

Lowry supported the idea, stating, “Honestly, I don’t think that’s crazy, I think that’s f**king amazing.”

Jones went on to say that her husband, Bar Smith, has family in London and they want to have that support.

“He has a big family support system over there and I’m like, there’s nothing here,” she said. “We feel like everything’s here but what’s here that we can’t do in London?”

The MTV star revealed that she has already started looking at houses, but she hasn’t broken the news to “Teen Mom” producers.

An insider source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup earlier this month that Jones had signed on to be a part of an upcoming spinoff show called “Teen Mom Legacy.” However, Jones’s recent statements on Lowry’s podcast made fans wonder if she plans to step away from the franchise.

Jones told Lowry that she needs to obtain several US documents before relocating to the United Kingdom.

“In my mind, and in my heart, once I get those documents, that’s the only thing that’s holding me back,” she said.

Leah Messer Posts Cryptic Message

During the season finale of “Teen Mom 2,” Leah Messer, 30, shared a cryptic message on Instagram that caught the attention of fans.

The MTV star posted a screenshot from the show on her Instagram story with the caption, “”I’ll forever be grateful for the memories, experiences, lessons, opportunities and friends/coworkers that have become family over the years.”

The Ashley confirmed earlier this month that Messer is set to star in the new spinoff show. However, her recent post made fans wonder if she quitting the franchise.

A fan posted a screenshot of the story on Reddit with the title, “So do you think this means Leah is also bowing out of Teen Mom?”

One fan replied to the thread, writing, “do we think they’re actually bowing out or were they let go? My guess is it’s either cancelled or these girls didn’t make the cut for the supposed new combined show.”

Another fan wrote, “I think they canceled it and told the girls to keep it on DL.”

“Leah would be stupid to quit,” a third user replied.

Jaylan Mobley Celebrates Leah Messer’s Birthday on Instagram

Leah Messer’s boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, celebrated Messer’s 30th birthday with a sweet message on Instagram.

The 25-year-old shared a series of photos of him and Leah alongside a touching caption.

“Happy Birthday to my one and only [Leah Messer],” he wrote. ” I LOVE you! I know this will be the best year yet. I am lucky, blessed, and thankful to celebrate and elevate with you. Here’s to 30! 🥃🙌🏾.”

“Teen Mom” fans commented on the post to wish Messer a Happy Birthday.

“Happy birthday Leah…she looks so good 😍😍,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Happy birthday beautiful Leah!!! 🎈🎂🎉,” another user wrote.

“Happy 30th, Leah! Love you both together so so much!!! 🔥♥️,” a third user wrote.

READ NEXT: Jenelle Evans on Her Relationship With Barbara and Ongoing Custody Battle