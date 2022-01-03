‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Opens up About Her Battle With Depression

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry recently opened up about her mental health struggles on her podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama.” The 29-year-old told co-host Vee Rivera she had newly been diagnosed with depression.

Lowry revealed that the diagnosis came as a bit of a shock to her. She told Rivera, “I’m having a little bit of a hard time processing that. Mainly because I thought it was like a weight thing for me. Like I thought all of the things I’ve been feeling for the past three years was just like lose weight and it will solve all your problems.”

The mother of four opened up about her struggle to accept her diagnoses on the December 28 episode of her podcast, titled, “Hold on, we’re doing healthy girl s***.” Lowry shared that she was hesitant to go public with her diagnosis because of the stigma surrounding depression.

“I don’t want to be the spokesperson for this,” she told Rivera. I don’t want to fight these stigmas. I don’t want to fight these stereotypes that come with depression. I don’t want another label.”

Lowry shared that she decided to go public with her diagnosis to help fight the stigma.

Kailyn Lowry on Her Weight Gain

Lowry opened up about how weight gain affected her mental health on the December 28 episode of “Baby Mamas No Drama.”

The “Teen Mom” star said she ignored her depression symptoms because she thought gaining weight was the root of all her problems. She told Rivera, “Like [I’ll] lose weight and [I’ll] wanna get dressed and go somewhere. Lose weight, and you would wanna shower. Lose weight, and you’d wanna make small talk with people. But like no.”

Lowry shared with podcast listeners that her depression went deeper than insecurity about her weight. She told fans that everyday tasks like cleaning her room and showering were difficult.

The reality TV star said she had to come to terms with her diagnosis and accept that losing weight wouldn’t fix the problem.

“Losing weight would make me feel better, but it wouldn’t change things,” she said on the podcast.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Share Their Support for Kailyn

Kailyn took to Instagram after the December 28 podcast episode was released to share a clip from the episode and thank fans for their support. She wrote in the caption, “Hoping this will resonate with others & help just one person. Thank you to everyone who listens & put this one in the top 100.”

“Teen Mom” fans responded to the post thanking Kailyn for being vulnerable and helping destigmatize depression. One Instagram user wrote, “Thank you for being so vulnerable with us Kail. I related to this episode so much and I’m glad to see I’m not alone in this battle with depression. Always wishing you happiness and peace.” Another user commented, “I resonated so much and am sending you so much love. I’ve created so much change in how I feel in my life, and it’s possible for you too! Sending you so much love Kail.”

Kailyn’s podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama” is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.