Teen Mom Star Opens Up About the Immigration Process

A Teen Mom star talked about going through the immigration process during an exclusive interview with Heavy. Leah Messer considered being a sponsor for Royer Rodríguez, her sister’s boyfriend.

Royer and Victoria Messer welcomed baby Cai River Rodríguez Messer together, but Royer couldn’t be there for the birth because of his immigration status. Currently, he’s a resident of Costa Rica, but he wants to come to the U.S. so he can help raise his son with Victoria. Leah’s sister is already a mother to two girls–Cerenity and Cami–from a previous relationship.

Leah has been open about her life since she appeared on Teen Mom nearly 10 years ago, and gave a further glimpse into her life in her memoir, Hope, Grace & Faith. Leah displayed that same type of vulnerability when asked about her Royer’s immigration status. Generally, being a sponsor for someone’s visa means being financially responsible for them.

“I have spoken with the immigration attorney about the immigration process and more of what it entails to be a sponsor for someone. It is all going well and was hopeful Royer can be with his family sooner than later,” she told Heavy.

Leah added that things are going “great” for the couple. “They have had some ups and downs with continuing a long-term relationship, but I’m proud of them both!” she said.

When it comes to rasing baby Cai, Leah said her sister is an experienced mother who can handle it, but she’s happy to lend a helping hand when needed. “My sister has got this on her own, but I will always be there when she feels alone,” she revealed. “This immigration process has definitely tested her patience a time or two.”

Leah Revealed Her Daughters Got Her Through Her Darkest Days

Leah–mother to Ali, Gracie and Addie–gave each of her girls a virtuous names as their middle names. She calls them her Hope, Grace and Faith and credits them with bringing her out of her darkest time where she battled suicidal thoughts.

In 2015, she wrote about taking a pain killer, getting in her car and almost driving off a cliff in West Virginia. She drove her car at 110 mph.

“There’s a steep cliff off the side of the road just up ahead. It would be so easy to drive my car over the edge,” Leah wrote in the book, as noted by People. “Then it would all be over. No more worries. No more failure. No more pain… Everyone would be better off.”

But she decided to pull over. “A lifetime of tears comes pouring out of the deepest part of my soul. I cry so hard I wonder if I’ll ever be able to stop. Then a thought cuts through the deafening static in my brain: My daughters need me,” she wrote.

Writing The Book Was A Cathartic Experience

Leah revealed that writing the book was a cathartic experience. “I will always remember the process of writing my book. Writing and journaling are like therapy for me. I love it!” she told Heavy.

She loved the process so much that she’s been thinking about writing another memoir. “I definitely want to write another book all about my journey with addiction and recovery,” she said. “I’ve been journaling and writing some already.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

