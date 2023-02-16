‘Teen Mom’ Star Announces Engagement

Brittany DeJesus is officially engaged to her boyfriend Steven. The “Teen Mom 2” star and sister to Briana DeJesus took to Instagram on February 15 to share the happy news.

“He loves my birthday cake so much he wanna eat it foreva 💕” Brittany captioned the post, which included a photo of her and her new fiancé kissing on the beach and a video of him popping the question down on one knee while the two vacationed in Oahu, Hawaii.

The engagement post was shared on Brittany’s 31st birthday, which also happens to be one day after Valentine’s Day, giving the couple plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Fans Thought Brittany DeJesus Got Engaged Months Ago

After popping the question, Steven shared an Instagram story of Brittany looking out over their hotel room’s view with the caption “My fiancée and I woke up to a beautiful view this morning 🥺 Happy birthday my love ❤️”, and then in another slide shared that the two went out for a “Birthday and engagement dinner”.

Fans, friends, and family alike are thrilled for Brittany, with multiple “Teen Mom” stars commenting on her post to share congratulations.

“ON ONE KNEEEEE OMGGGG ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” wrote Jade Cline.

“Yesssssss ma’am 👏” added Leah Messer.

“Hell yeahhhh!!! Congrats!!!” commented Tyler Baltierra.

Brianna shared the happy news to her own Instagram story, writing, “Congrats to my sister on her engagement 💍 ❤️”.

The couple also heard from familiar faces Cheyenne Floyd and her husband Zach Davis, Cory Wharton, and Jade’s good friend Chau Kieu.

While fans were happy for Brittany, some may be surprised that the couple has only now reached this milestone in their relationship, as rumors of Brittany and Steven’s engagement began swirling in September 2022, when Brittany shared a photo of her manicure to her Instagram stories that featured a ring on her finger. Then, after Brittany shared another photo of the couple at Christmas, fans on Reddit began pointing out the ring again as further evidence of the alleged engagement.

Brittany DeJesus Reunited With Fellow ‘Teen Mom’ Cast Members at Briana’s House

Although Brittany is not a main “Teen Mom” cast member, she has consistently appeared in the series over the years given her close relationship with her sister Briana, their mother Roxanne, and Briana’s daughters Nova and Stella. So when Briana hosted fellow MTV stars including Jade and her fiancé Sean Austin, Cheyenne and Zach, and Briana’s ex (and Nova’s father) Devoin Austin at her home in Kissimmee, Florida, Brittany and Steven were welcome additions.

The group enjoyed hibachi right in Briana’s backyard to celebrate Davis’s birthday, and cameras were present at the event. According to The U.S. Sun, fans were upset with Davis and Floyd for meeting up with their fellow cast members, as this celebration took place right after the episodes of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” featuring a fight between Briana and co-star Ashley Jones aired.

Brittany and Steven did not stick with the group all weekend, however, as Briana, Devoin, Jade, and Sean all went out and got matching tattoos with different suits from a deck of cards.

