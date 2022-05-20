‘Teen Mom’ Fans Insist the Show Needs to Be Canceled

“Teen Mom” fans may be loyal to the reality show, but many are insisting the series has run its course and “needs to end.”

Rumors that “Teen Mom” would be revived in a new way have circulated for months now. On May 18, 2022, MTV revealed in a press release that a new “Teen Mom” series will, in fact, replace “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG.” It will be called: “Teen Mom: Next Chapter.”

The press release read: “The casts of ‘Teen Mom OG’ and ‘Teen Mom 2’ are each currently in different stages of motherhood. Some have kids in diapers, while others are now parenting teenagers! But they all share the unique experience of momming so young.”

The piece continued, “for the first time, the moms and all their stories will be brought together in one supersized series that focuses on the unique bond they share as they face the reality of parenthood and adulting while entering new phases of life together.”

On Heavy’s Facebook page for the reality series, however, fans didn’t appear too excited.

One user wrote, “This show needs to end and why MTV will ever let Brianna bully someone by sending them a treadmill and laughing about it I don’t care for Kail but that’s bullying and it’s disgusting. you just don’t do that I would never watch a show that let’s one of there cast member bully anyone.”

Another weighed in with similar thoughts, writing, “99% of the comments say end the show, and I agree it’s time. Maybe if they aren’t getting paid for their drama it will end. Grow up ladies your kids are watching. Time to end this show!”

And a third wrote, “Last ditch effort and I don’t think it’s going to work. This will be the last season, MTV already fired more then half of the production crew because of ratings. They need to get over it and move on.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Which Cast Members Will Be Joining the New Show?

In March 2022, when rumors that a new “Teen Mom” would be coming to the small screen, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup spoke to a source who said, “This is like their last-ditch effort to keep the shows going,” alluding to the ratings in recent weeks. (According to a previous Ashey’s Reality Roundup report, the first episode of “Teen Mom 2” for Season 11 raked in just 459,000 viewers.)

The outlet added that eight women will star in the new series: Catelyn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Leah Messer, Cheyenne Floyd, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones.

The cast members who won’t be returning will be Kailyn Lowry and Mackenzie McKee.

“Kail was asked, but she turned the new showdown,” a source told The Ashley. “Mackenzie was not asked. She was basically ghosted by MTV and [her producers] and was never actually told she was not invited to be on the show. They just didn’t respond to her and left her hanging.”

Fans Call Out Briana DeJesus

In the comments section of Heavy’s Facebook page, a number of followers called out DeJesus for “bullying,” citing it as their reason for why the show should end.

One person wrote, “Brianna should not be in the new show coming up she is a bully dont think I’ll watch any more…” Another added, “After that party I’m doneeeeeee turned into the brianna show…”

And a third weighed in, writing, “I stopped watching because of Briana and Jade, but this sounds good, if they put the right cast members in it.”

Over the May 14, 2022 weekend, DeJesus threw a party to celebrate her court win over Lowry. The latter sued DeJesus in June 2021 for defamation and in April 2022, the judge sided with DeJesus

Videos and photos from the event were plastered all over social media. DeJesus’ Instagram story even showed her wearing a scarf of $20 bills and holding a gavel.

Those in attendance included DeJesus’ sister, Brittany DeJesus, co-stars Jade Cline and Sean Austin, DeJesus’ ex Luis Hernandez, Lowry’s ex Malik Montgomery, and former “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans.