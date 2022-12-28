‘Teen Mom’ Cast Member Sparks Engagement Rumors With Latest Post

“Teen Mom” cast member Brittany DeJesus (the older sister of main cast member Briana DeJesus) has sparked rumors that she and her boyfriend Steven may have moved their relationship to the next level this week. Brittany shared an Instagram post on Christmas Day of herself and Steven sharing a kiss, and eagle-eyed viewers spotted a ring on her finger, nearly hidden in the bottom of the photo.

“Made new holiday memories and created new traditions this year 😘 🎄,” Brittany captioned the post, which includes a photo of the couple kissing in the snow and one of them posing in front of a large, abstract neon sign.

One fan shared a screenshot of her post to Reddit, writing, “I spy a ring on Brittany’s finger”, and fans were generally happy for the television star in the comments, with one user writing, “I’m honestly so happy for her despite the fact I can’t stand their family. She’s honestly the only one that I can stand out of that family”.

Brittany DeJesus’s Engagement Rumors Began Earlier This Year

Although some fans have caught the latest clues that Brittany DeJesus may be engaged, the speculation of the couple’s big news began back in September. According to The U.S. Sun, Brittany shared a less subtle Instagram story near the end of that month, showing off her new manicure, with a diamond ring in plain view on her ring finger.

Rumors had also swirled of Brittany possibly being pregnant, as she was seen wearing a shirt that said “Somebody’s fine a** baby mama”, though some fans posit that she could have simply borrowed the shirt from her sister Briana, who has two daughters, 11-year-old Nova and 5-year-old Stella.

Brittany’s last Instagram post with her hands visible was back in May of this year, and with no ring in sight in those photos, it is not out of the question that Brittany and Steven could have moved into the next phase of their relationship since then.

Brittany DeJesus ‘Got Played’ By Nieces Nova & Stella

Brittany DeJesus has helped her sister Briana raise her two daughters Nova and Stella since they were born, and in an Instagram story from last month, Brittany revealed that her two nieces played a trick on her to get out of gymnastics camp.

“They called me at the a** crack of dawn talkin about ‘we don’t feel well and mama is making us go to gymnastics camp 😭’,” Brittany said, describing how she rushed over to make sure Briana wasn’t making her daughters go to their camp when they didn’t feel well. On her way over, Briana called Brittany to tell her the girls were being dramatic and that Brittany didn’t need to come over, but Brittany still did.

“I still showed up to find that both kids are GOOD AF and are indeed dramatic and they’re not sick they said they’re not in the mood to go to camp 😂,” Brittany concluded her story, which was posted over a photo of her with nieces Nova and Stella in the background.

