‘Teen Mom’ Cast Member Joins OnlyFans

A cast member of “Teen Mom” is the latest woman from the show to join OnlyFans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tyler Baltierra’s Sister Amber Announced Her New OnlyFans Account: ‘Well My Son Found Out’

Amber Baltierra, 34, the sister of Tyler Baltierra, has signed up for the website which features adult content.

“Well my son found out so now.. I will post and share,” she wrote on Instagram on July 21. “Life is short. Adults have sex!! I love my sexuality and I’m very comfortable in it.”

Her account costs $12 per month and you get a 5 percent off bundle if you pay for three months upfront.

Fans took to Reddit to blast Amber in a thread titled, “Tyler’s sister Amber Baltierra is the latest cast member to join OnlyFans.”

“the caption tho! holy s***,” someone wrote.

“Oh, honey, no,” another person said.

“She isn’t backed into a corner; she’s looking for easy, quick cash and an ego boost,” someone pointed out. “And we all know she ain’t gonna spend this money on bills or essentials for her kids.”

“I wonder how much she actually tried to conceal and protect her son from knowing?” a fan asked. “At least be prepared and have that talk. It must be so embarrassing to find out from other people. Yikes.”

Oh boy, just what the world needed. Another trashy meth head showing off her tits,” someone wrote.

“I think I speak for us all when I say ‘gross’,” a fan said.

“i’m sorry but amber is one of the least attractive women of the franchise. who’s buying this? her neighbor billy bob?” a comment reads.

“So cringe,” someone wrote. “She acts like a 15 year old who thinks she’s being edgy by letting others know she is sexually active. Isn’t she in her 30’s? Pretty sure everyone your age has sex hun, you can keep that in your trailer.”

Amber Regained Custody of Her Kids in 2021 After Troubling Video Surfaced

According to The Sun, Amber regained custody of her children in August 2021. She initially lost custody of her children, daughter Lexis and son Jordan, who she shares with her ex Matthew Bell in June 2018.

The news came shortly after a social media video of Amber surfaced with her face covered in bruises and cuts.

Fans shared the video on Reddit and discussed it.

“I really don’t believe this girl is sober lol,” someone commented.

“Honestly this kind of thing is like the saddest thing on earth to me,” a fan wrote. “People ruining their own lives with drugs, because they’re victims and can’t stop. This woman is in that tiny, tiny window of being a mother to small children and it’s all going to waste. She’s not going to get her youth back, either. Every good thing in her life is being burnt to a crisp. This is reality for a lot of people and it’s awful. I wish people would just stop selling drugs (a pipe dream, I know).”

“Is her face covered in bruises and cold sores?” someone asked.

“This sadly reminds me of those posters in rest stops in Idaho and Montana talking about how meth messes you up..” a fan commented.

READ NEXT: ’90 Day Fiance’ Alum Added to ‘Most Wanted’ List Following Murder