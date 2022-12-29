VIDEO: ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Cast Goes Bungee Jumping in New Sneak Peek

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” season 2 premieres next week on Tuesday, January 3 at 8 pm Eastern on MTV, and the moms are facing their fears in a new sneak peek posted to the official “Teen Mom” YouTube channel.

While not everybody in the cast takes the plunge, Maci Bookout is the first to go bungee jumping in the sneak peek, and she calls the experience, “so peaceful and quiet. I’m seeing all the rocks and trees and the little river. It’s stunning.” Bookout tells all her castmates that they need to try it.

Cheyenne Floyd declines the invitation, having just had surgery to repair her breasts after the muscles in her chest collapsed. “I just got my boobs fixed, I don’t want to break them so soon, so bungee jumping is out,” she says in a confessional.

Catelynn Baltierra was on the fence, and the rest of the sneak peek shows her castmates encouraging her to take the jump.

Catelynn Baltierra’s Mom Thinks Amber Portwood & Maci Bookout Are Peer Pressuring Her

Play

Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 2 | Extended Sneak Peek Take the plunge with Teen Mom Family Reunion on January 3rd at 8/7c on MTV. #TeenMom #MTV Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at bit.ly/3qyOeOf Subscribe to Teen Mom: bit.ly/2OEM0OO A decade after it all began, Catelynn, Maci, Amber, and Cheyenne of Teen Mom OG continue to… 2022-12-27T17:00:00Z

Catelynn Baltierra is confident that she can not go bungee jumping, as she is “too scared”, saying as much to resident ‘Teen Mom’ life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant. Bryant tells Baltierra that that is the point of the bungee jumping exercise, to face her fears. Bryant encourages her to not overthink the downsides of bungee jumping and embrace the feeling of fear.

Baltierra’s castmates Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout then step in and encourage their friend to try taking the jump so she doesn’t have any regrets. They start to sway Baltierra, saying “you’re going to be great”. Baltierra’s mother, April, doesn’t see this as a positive, friendly gesture, however.

“Coach B, Amber, and Maci are encouraging Catelynn to jump,” April says in a confessional, “I don’t find it encouraging, I find it to be peer pressure, but okay.”

The sneak peek ends with Baltierra harnessed up and ready to jump, but wiping away tears. Fans will have to wait for “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” to air to see if she jumps.

Catelynn Baltierra Worried Fans By Having Her Mother Babysit

Catelynn Baltierra and her mother April have had a lot of ups and downs in their relationship. In an October episode of “Teen Mom”, Baltierra confirmed that April would be babysitting her children, Novalee, Vaeda, and Rya, while she was with her husband Tyler, who was preparing to undergo a vasectomy procedure.

Baltierra admitted to being worried that her mother would possibly drink in front of her children, as April has had alcohol abuse issues in the past. Baltierra said she would need to have a conversation with her mom.

“I just want to re-establish my boundaries with her, you know, which was I don’t want to be around you when you’re drinking, and I don’t want my kids to be around you when you’re drinking,” Baltierra said.

The U.S. Sun reported that although April did come over and babysit for Baltierra, fans shared her concerns over the situation, and many thought that Catelynn and Tyler should have contacted another sitter.

Catelynn Baltierra and her mother April will both be featured on the new season of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion”, which comes to MTV on Tuesday, January 3 at 8 pm Eastern.

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom’ Cast Member Sparks Engagement Rumors With Latest Post