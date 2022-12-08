Fans Divided After Tense Fight Between Briana DeJesus & Devoin Austin’s Mom

On Tuesday, December 6, the official “Teen Mom” Instagram account shared a clip from this week’s episode of “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” that caused a stir among fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Briana & Charita Fight Over Devoin

In the December 6 video, Briana DeJesus and her mom Roxanne sat down with Devoin Austin’s mom Charita to voice some concerns about Devoin. Briana and Devoin share an 11-year-old daughter named Nova.

According to The Sun, the meeting came about after Roxanne noticed something was off with Devoin at his daughter’s birthday party.

She spoke to Briana about her conversation with Devoin and revealed concerns about her Nova’s father’s behavior.

“Something’s wrong,” she told Briana. “He should be doing a lot better than what he is. You gamble and you’re crying about it on social media? Are you kidding me?”

“Not one dollar of that went on Nova but you’re wearing Gucci shorts and looking fabulous,” she added.

When Briana and Roxanne sat down with Charita to discuss the situation, it didn’t take long before the conversation became tense.

After Briana said both she and Devoin had made mistakes in their co-parenting relationship, Charita chimed in and claimed that Briana never gave Devoin a chance.

“That’s not true,” Briana responded. “Last week, I tried to meet up [Devoin]. He said he was [going to] come and he never showed.”

She continued, “If I were in your shoes or Devoin’s shoes and I didn’t have my child every day, I would consistently try to be there for my child.”

Charita took issue with how Briana phrased her concerns and the two started arguing. As the scene progressed, the tension between the two women grew and eventually ended with Charita calling Briana a b****.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans React to Tense Scene

Fans commented on the Instagram video to share their thoughts on the tense scene. Some fans felt that Charita was in the wrong.

“His mother was wrong on ALL levels disrespecting Briana like that! Briana took accountability for her PAST actions,” one fan wrote.

“His mom is dead wrong,” another fan commented.

Others suggested it was unfair of Briana to place the blame on Devoin’s mom.

“Y’all gotta stop tryna blame the Grandparents,” a third user wrote.

“Can’t blame a grown [man’s] mother he’s grown,” a fourth user chimed in. “But respect your elders or walk away.”

Devoin Feels Neglected by MTV

Devoin spoke about the incident at Nova’s birthday party in a September 2022 Instagram story. According to The Sun, the 30-year-old shared his side of the story on September 23, telling fans how he remembers the incident.

“So I attend Nova’s birthday party…MTV [was] there per usual. All of 2 seconds went by since I walked thru the door and I’m approached by people who I never met asking me to mic up…like dude laxxxx,” he explained on his story, The Sun reported.

“Of course me being me. And after how they [MTV] been doing me…I said uhhhh na! Not [right now] (meaning never bih), so the party goes on. Everyone has a good time…we all leave,” he told fans, according to The Sun.

The “Teen Mom” star then revealed that Briana contacted his parents after the party, according to The Sun.

“Briana hits my parents up to link up and discuss me? (I don’t think she ever hit them up in Nova’s 11 years) also, they requested [that I] not [be] present and [said] it’s going to be recorded,” he told fans in his story.

“So I know this is something cooked up by MTV…not genuine. So my father insists that I be present bc wtf?” he continued.

Devoin ended the rant by calling out MTV for not paying his parents enough money for filming.

“After that’s settled…They then can’t even agree to pay my parents a decent penny…seeing that they did several scenes for the freeski,” he told fans, The Sun reported.

“Like [come on man]…don’t try [and] play with me,” he continued. “This is my real life. I’m good being kept off camera…Don’t try [and] record me when y’all 4 weeks into the season and HAVEN’T EVEN INTRODUCED ME TO MY PRODUCER.”

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Vee Rivera’s Daughter Vivi Looks ‘All Grown Up’ in New Video