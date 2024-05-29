‘Teen Mom’ Alum Announces Birth of New Baby

“Teen Mom 2” alum Javi Marroquin, ex-husband of Kailyn Lowry, is officially a father of three.

People magazine reported that he and his girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, took to Instagram to share their new daughter arrived on May 28, 2024.

“Sissy is here! 💕 Our sweet sister girl arrived last night & we are all head over heels in love 🥰,” read the caption of the May 29 post, shared on both Marroquin and Comeau’s Instagram accounts.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to congratulate the couple.

“Congrats Lauren, Javi, and big brothers!!!!! Welcome to the world, baby girl, Sissy!!! 💕💕💕💕💕,” wrote a commenter.

“Oh my goodness! Screaming CONGRATULATIONS 🎊 Welcome to the world Sissy,” shared another.

“Congratulations 🎊 so happy for you all I figured something was up when you didn’t post yesterday,” commented a different fan.

“Oh my goodness💗💗💗 congratulations!!! So happy for ya’ll!!!” wrote a fourth person.

Comeau and Marroquin also have a five-year-old son named Eli. In addition, Marroquin and Lowry are parents to a 10-year-old son, Lincoln.

Javi Marroquin’s Ex-Wife Shared She Has Good Communication With Him

During an April 2024 episode of her podcast, “Coffee Convos,” Lowry discussed her dynamic with the father of her children, Jo Rivera, Chris Lopez, Marroquin, and her current boyfriend, Elijah Scott, the father of her youngest children, Rio, Verse, and Valley. She said she and Marroquin have decent communication despite their past issues. She suggested that they have a friendly dynamic for Lincoln’s sake.

“We are so cordial. We may not be friendly in public,” said Lowry. “But if Lincoln is there, and we need to have a face-to-face conversation, like at a sporting event or whatever, we are cordial. Straight to the point. No extra [expletive]. We don’t fight.”

She then shared that she and Rivera, who fathered her 14-year-old son, Isaac, are not in communication.

“We have no communication whatsoever. We don’t talk,” said Lowry.

She also stated she is unsure why she no longer speaks to Rivera. In addition, the mother of seven said she is “not upset by” the situation.

Kailyn Lowry Shared Lincoln Helped Name Her Youngest Son

While filming a February 2024 TikTok video, Lowry shared how she came up with the names for her twins, Valley and Verse, who were born in November 2023. She shared that she spent some of her childhood in Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania, which served as inspiration for her daughter’s name.

“I know that everyone who lived in Lehigh Valley is going to be like, ‘Oh no. That’s not where she’s going.’ It is,” stated the MTV personality. “So, the Lehigh Valley really shaped me into who I am. It’s a huge part of why I am where I am today. And so I really liked [the name] Valley.”

The podcast host also shared that Lincoln helped come up with Verse’s name. According to Lowry, the 10-year-old, who is a fan of bask29etball, wanted Verse to be named after NBA star Allen Iverson.

“Verse came from Iverson, which is a name Lincoln recommended. Obviously, would be on his list because he’s a huge basketball fan,” said Lowry with a laugh.