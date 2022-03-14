‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Reunites With Estranged Mom

“Teen Mom” alum Jenelle Evans recently reunited with her estranged mother, Barbara Evans, 68. According to The Sun, Jenelle shared a photo of Barbara enjoying a cup of coffee on her Instagram story in March 2022. In the photo, Barbara is wearing a patterned hoodie and holding a mug that reads “Main Character Energy.”

“Teen Mom” fans have watched Jenelle and Barbara struggle to maintain a healthy relationship over the years. The two have been in a lengthy custody battle over Jenelle’s 12-year-old son, Jace, The Sun reported.

Jenelle opened up about her relationship with Barbara in January 2021 YouTube video titled, “MY MOM BLOCKED ME.”

In the video, she talked about the ongoing custody battle over her son, stating, “Jace was staying at my house, everything was fine…[Barbara] agreed for him to live with me. Now, she’s trying to make me look like a dumb—. Now she’s taking it all back.”

The “Teen Mom” star went on to say her relationship with her mom was “ruined.”

Jenelle Shares Photo of Jace

In February 2022, Jenelle shared a photo of her and her eldest son, Jace, alongside the caption, “He’s almost taller than me 🥺💙 #GrowingUp #MotherAndSon.”

“Teen Mom” viewers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the photo. Fans couldn’t believe how much Jace had grown in recent years.

“I remember when he was just a baby on the show. You both have made leaps and bounds since then! Such a cute family. Blessings to you ❤️🙌,” one fan wrote.

“Awww. So grown up! He’s so handsome! ❤️,” another fan chimed in.

Some fans commented on the post to inquire if Jenelle had full custody of Jace.

“Just wondering, does she now have full custody of him? Love you both💕,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Wow he’s all grown up does he live at home with you?” another user wrote.

According to The Sun, Barbara currently has primary custody of Jace.

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.