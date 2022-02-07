‘Teen Mom’ Fans Slam Kailyn Lowry for ‘Wasteful’ Spending

“Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry recently faced backlash from fans for excessive spending. On February 6, The 29-year-old posted a haul on TikTok in which she revealed she spent over $600 at the beauty retailer Ulta. Some fans took issue with Kail’s spending and called the “16 and Pregnant” alum out for “wasteful spending.”

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Slam Kailyn’s Spending Habits

In the February 6 Tiktok, Kailyn held her Ulta receipt up to the camera, telling fans she spent $632.49. The MTV star then shared her purchases, which included Gucci Guilty perfume, retailed at $65, and the Versace perfume, Dylan Blue, retailed at $92.

Fans expressed their thoughts on Kailyn’s recent shopping spree in the comments. One fan wrote, “Damn! Her Ulta bill is almost as much as my mortgage payment.” Another TikTok user commented, “The amount you spend on wasteful things is remarkable.”

While some fans criticized Kailyn’s shopping habits, others defended her and pointed out that several of her purchases were for her 1-year-old son, Creed.

One fan commented, “I love that ur always thinking about ur [babies],” to which Kailyn replied, “Always!” Another user commented, “POV: teenage Kail seeing future Kail spend $600 at Ulta without a problem. Never forget the first apartment. You’re doing great Kail!”

The February 6 haul is not the first time the “Teen Mom” star has faced criticism for excessive spending. On January 9, 2022, Kailyn posted a Tiktok in which she revealed she spent $766.31 at Target.

Fans were shocked by how much she spent. One fan commented, “that’s literally my monthly income.” Another TikTok user wrote, “oh to be able to CASUALLY spend $800 at Target. The life.”

Kailyn Responds to False Accusation

Kailyn recently responded to a fan who commented on one of her TikTok’s suggesting that Chris Lopez is not her son Creed’s father. The Pothead Haircare founder replied to the comment with a video shutting down the accusation.

In the video, Kailyn asks her son, Lux, who his dad is, to which he replies, “Chris.” She then asks Lux who his brother Creed’s dad is. He replies, “Chris.”

The “Teen Mom” star then explains to the commenter that Creed got more of her traits, whereas Lux inherited more of his father’s traits. She captioned the video, “It’s like one got a lot more of my coloring/traits & Lux got more of their dad’s. Imagine that.”

Fans took to the comments to show their support for Kailyn. One commenter wrote, “Siblings don’t always look alike! Come on people! She owes NOTHING to anyone!!! Clearly they have the same dad.” Another TikTok user commented, “I don’t understand what people don’t get. Lux looks like Chris and Creed looks like Kail!!!”

This isn’t the first time rumors about Chris not being Creed’s biological father have surfaced. According to The Sun, Chris Lopez addressed the rumors in a December 2021 Instagram live.

“I’ve seen people say that Creed isn’t mine,” he told his Instagram followers. “How can people still seriously say that? We are a year, a long time, in with my child now.”

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

You can read more “Teen Mom” articles HERE.