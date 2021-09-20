‘Teen Mom OG’ Favorites to Join Retreat Spinoff

The rumored “Teen Mom” retreat spinoff doesn’t have an official name just yet — nor has it been confirmed by MTV — but a “Teen Mom OG” favorite is reportedly joining the cast.

According to inside information exclusively gathered by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, MTV is bringing girls from all three franchises — “Teen Mom OG,” “Teen Mom 2” and “Young & Pregnant” — together for a retreat. They’re supposed to undergo therapy and work through past issues, but there’s already been a fight between Jade Cline, the DeJesus sisters and Ashley Jones, also known as Ashley Siren.

Beloved “Teen Mom” stars like Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra and Chelsea Houska opted out of the retreat, but Maci Bookout and Gary Shirley could make appearances, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported.

It’s unknown if Farrah Abraham was invited and Jenelle Evans said she “wasn’t allowed to comment at this time.”

The retreat isn’t just for the mothers either. So far, this is everyone The Ashley said is attending:

Amber Portwood

Maci Bookout

Briana DeJesus

Brittany DeJesus

Jade Cline

Ashley Jones

Kayla Sessler

Kiaya Elliott

Brianna Jaramillo

Devoin Austin

Bar Smith

Gary Shirley

When it comes to bunking, the MTV stars aren’t going to be sharing a room. “Each cast member has their own room, so it won’t be like ‘The Challenge’ or ‘Jersey Shore’ where they’re all living together in one big house,” an insider told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “They are doing activities together and hanging out by the pool and things like that together, though.”

Roxanne DeJesus Threatened to Quit ‘Teen Mom’

The DeJesus family — Brittany, Briana, and matriarch Roxanne — may not hang around MTV for much longer. The head of the family threatened to take her girls off the show after the fight broke out and her girls — along with Cline — were removed from the area.

“S*** broke out last night and guess what happened again? Three of the girls had to be taken to another location, when in reality it should have been the opposite,” Roxanne DeJesus said during an Instagram diatribe. “Three girls didn’t go in there to be bullies. They went in there, minding their business and s*** broke out. I don’t want to know what happened; I don’t even care at this point.”

“Shove that money up your a** and I’m out!” Roxanne DeJesus continued, according to The Ashley. “I will not tolerate the f**king financial abuse.”

Not Much Is Known About the Retreat

Aside from the exclusive reporting from The Ashley, not much is known about the retreat.

In addition to Roxanne DeJesus addressing the shenanigans on Instagram, Jones also issued a statement where she said the “truth” about the occurrences that went down would ultimately come to light.

“Just to be very clear, I did not attack anyone,” Jones wrote via Instagram on September 16. “I was ganged up on and people tried to get physical with ME. Not the other way around. So let’s all tell the truth cause when the footage airs someone is going to look like a liar.”

READ NEXT: Farrah Abraham: ‘Teen Mom’ Alumni Want Me as Their Lawyer