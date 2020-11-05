Teen Mom Star Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Report

A Teen Mom OG star reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a new story. Production of the MTV reality TV has shut down for two weeks because of the result, The Ashleys Reality Roundup wrote in an exclusive report on November 2.

To protect the person’s privacy, The Ashley did not reveal which member of the cast–Maci Bookout McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd or Mackenzie McKee–had tested positive, but they’re feeling well. “Luckily, the cast member is showing no symptoms and is feeling fine,” the source said.

Like other entertainment and sports productions, the Teen Mom crew created a “bubble” to try to keep people as safe as possible during the global pandemic. They are all tested regularly.

“Each cast member, family member, crew member and producer is required to test for COVID three times a week,” the insider told the publication. “[The cast member] got a positive test result from one of those tests. It’s not know if [that cast member’s] family will also test positive eventually.”

The number of coronavirus infections continues to increase in the U.S. As of November 5, there were 9.5 million cases and 234,000 deaths, according to the New York Times.

The Quarantine Bubble Is Trying on Production

It hasn’t been easy for the crew of Teen Mom since they have to isolate from their family and friends to safely film the cast. It’s also been expensive for MTV.

“There is a full crew there quarantining and living in this bubble so that they can safely film the girls and their families, and now they just have to sit there for two weeks and be away from their families longer,” the insider revealed.

Since one of the members tested positive, the crew who filmed her also has to quarantine for two weeks. “The crew goes into lockdown because they were exposed too, so they literally can’t leave their housing except for the purpose of getting absolutely essential items,” the person told The Ashley. “They do have the opportunity to opt-out of staying past the day they were originally supposed to leave, though.”

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus reportedly threatened to quit because of the new filming restrictions that come with working during the pandemic. In a different report, insiders told The Ashley that Briana “flipped out” when she was told her new boyfriend, tattoo artist Javier Gonzalez would have to be tested too.

Briana later claimed she didn’t want to film with MTV because they had ruined her new furniture.

Why Catelynn Was Slammed by ‘Teen Mom’ Fans

The publication did not reveal which star had tested positive for COVID-19, but Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra were previously slammed by some fans after they threw a Halloween party at their Michigan house indoors and did not appear to wear masks or practice safe social distancing measures.

There is a post on Reddit that has been sardonically titled “Cate being a great example for social distancing!” The thread has since garnered nearly 200 votes and dozens of comments.

Catelynn first posted the photo to Instagram and limited the comments section. “First friends Halloween party and it was a huge success <3 Love you all!” she captioned the image.

According to The Ashley, MTV is waiting to see how the rest of the filming goes before giving Teen Mom OG a release date. Currently, Teen Mom 2 is airing on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on the network.

READ NEXT: Catelynn Baltierra Faces Backlash From Teen Mom Fans