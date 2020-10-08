Teen Mom Ex Is Running For President

An ex of a Teen Mom star is running for president. Bristol Palin’s ex-husband Dakota Meyer announced on Instagram that he was voting for himself with Dan Hollaway of the Drinkin’ Bros Podcast as his running mate. The former Marine Corps corporal was awarded the Medal of Honor by former President Barack Obama after he saved the lives of 36 U.S. and Afghan troops during a Taliban ambush in Afghanistan in 2009.

Palin and Meyer split in June 2018 after two years of marriage. They have two children together: Sailor Grace and Atlee Bay. Her oldest son, Tripp, is from her previous relationship with Levi Johnston. Palin briefly appeared on Teen Mom OG before exited the series after one season.

Meyer posted a photo of his ballot via Instagram. “Myself and @danhollaway will have a video for you by next week with the plan we have in place as we prepare to lead the country. Thank you for the love and support!” he wrote. “We look forward to serving you all.”

Heavy reached out to Meyer to talk about his plans but didn’t immediately hear back.

Palin Said She Felt Like A ‘Huge Loser ‘After Her Divorce

Palin celebrated a year of being divorced with an Instagram. She admitted she felt like a “huge loser” after her marriage ended, but said God helped her rebuild her life.

“You guys, been a YEAR this month since the BIGG DDDDD, and those divorce papers were officially signed,” she wrote in June 2019. “Sometimes it’s hard to not feel like a complete loser with having another scarlet letter plastered to your forehead.. (add that to getting knocked up at 17 + two baby daddies.. just rackin’ those letters up y’all).”

Palin said her faith has helped her get through some of the toughest times in her life. “In all seriousness though–no matter what life throws your way, know that there is light at the end of every single tunnel, and the sun will always rise,” she said. “God has a plan over all of our lives, and hitting rock bottom–like a year ago felt for me–is undoubtedly, an opportunity to be rebuilt better than before.”

The mother-of-three encouraged others who might be going through a difficult time. “The second you stop stressing, or complaining, about what’s thrown at you, and dig into God’s word and promises over us all–is when you can experience real peace and complete clarity on life,” she wrote. “I won’t pretend this hasn’t been a humbling process, but dang… if God can guide ME beside those quiet waters, and refresh MY undeserving soul–I know He can guide you there too.”

Meyer Said Palin Ended The Marriage Because She ‘Wasnt Happy’ With Him

The Marine held an “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram after their breakup, where he answered some questions from fans, People reported. When one person asked why they weren’t together anymore, Meyer said, “She wasn’t happy with me so it’s for the best.”

He said he was “happily divorced” and offered advice for others who are struggling in their relationships.

“Take it one day at a time and focus on you. Everything is just a moment in time,” he wrote. “You can try everything and give the person all you have, and if they don’t choose to see good in you, it’s out of your control. Know when enough is enough.”

He credited his daughters with being his biggest motivation. “Both of my girls have got me through so much but Sailor is what turned me into a man and made me not just want to be better but to make the commitment I’d do whatever it took to be the best dad ever,” he wrote.

