BREAKING: Former ‘Teen Mom’ Star Ryan Edwards Arrested

Former “Teen Mom” cast member Ryan Edwards was arrested the morning of Friday, February 10, in Hamilton County, Tennessee.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HSCO) shared that “Edwards was served with an Order of Protection by HCSO personnel ordering him to immediately vacate a residence where his wife, Mackenzie Edwards was currently living” on February 9.

Ryan Edwards Was Arrested For a Previous Warrant & Violating His Order of Protection

At approximately 11 a.m. on February 10, Mackenzie had gone to the Sheriff’s Office to report “that her husband had posted revealing photos of her to his Instagram account”.

HSCO had learned that Ryan violated the Order of Protection served to him by calling Mackenzie’s father to alert Mackenzie that he was returning to the residence she was living at to collect his belongings. According to the press release, “HCSO deputies learned that Ryan had an active warrant for Harassment which was taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department. Mackenzie was listed as the victim in that incident. That warrant was taken out on February 8, 2023.”

Deputies went to a residence to attempt to arrest Ryan, who was not there but noted “sustained considerable damage” to the residence. They then went to his place of work, where he was found and taken into custody “for the Harassment warrant and for Violation of an Order of Protection.” Ryan was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics.

Ryan was booked into the Silverdale Detention Center for the following charges (both existing and new):

Harassment (Warrant)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Controlled Substance

A Petition to Violate was filed with the Hamilton County Magistrate’s Office who will set a bond for the Order of Protection Violation

Fans Have Become Worried About Ryan Edwards’s Recent Behavior Over Social Media

Ryan Edwards’s arrest comes weeks after fans began to notice a change in his behavior on social media. The “Teen Mom” alumnus first caught viewers’ attention on January 29, when he posted a rare Instagram comment on a 30-week-old post of his wife’s, writing, “I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys….tomorrow can’t get here fast enough! Don you know what happens when u lay with dogs?….wait look at who I’m talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction yea divorce is the right thing”. The comment and post have since been deleted, however screenshots of the comment have been shared online.

Ryan took back the allegation that his wife had been unfaithful, however on February 9 he shared a since-deleted photo of a woman wearing a black jacket and nothing else beneath, which fans assumed to be Mackenzie.

“If you guys have never seen a spineless slut this is one. They take your money sleep with anything that looks at them. But they must have a wife to. God what a joke. It’s sad really,” Ryan captioned this post.

Since this second post, fans have noticed that Mackenzie has deleted her most recent photos of Ryan from her Instagram page, unfollowed her husband, and removed the word “wife” from her bio.

