‘Teen Mom’ Star Bar Smith Slammed By Fans for Misleading Instagram Photo

“Teen Mom” star Bar Smith recently faced backlash from fans after posting a misleading photo. According to The Sun, the 24-year-old shared a picture of a sonogram on his Instagram story and tagged his partner Ashley Jones in the post.

“God snuck in a surprise for the new year we can’t wait to welcome this bundle of joy into our home,” Bar wrote in the post, leading fans to believe the couple was expecting another baby until they read the rest of the caption.

“I couldn’t keep it a secret anymore because it’s not mine, idk whose baby this is [but] congrats to them,” Bar wrote under the initial statement. Fans were not amused by the fake pregnancy announcement and didn’t hesitate to call out the TV personality. The “Young & Pregnant” alum wasn’t phased by the negative response. He posted a screenshot of an angry fan’s DM on his story with the caption “hella mad.” He included the laughing-crying emoji, The Sun reported.

Ashley Jones Responds to Pregnancy Rumors

Bar’s pregnancy prank isn’t the first time fans have speculated that his partner, Ashley Jones, is pregnant. According to The Sun, Ashley called out fans in an October 2021 Instagram story for creating “annoying” pregnancy rumors.

“I always see rumors that I’m pregnant and honestly it’s annoying,” the 24-year-old wrote in an Instagram story. “Once I do get pregnant I will not share the news because y’all are negative and irritating,” the reality TV star joked.

Ashley also took the time to express her frustration with fans commenting on her weight.

It’s funny because just a year ago I was so skinny everyone was concerned,” she said in an October 2021 Instagram Q&A, The Sun reported.

Fans React to Ashley Jones Joining ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast

Ashley Jones made her reality TV debut on the MTV show “Young & Pregnant” in 2018. The show documented Ashley’s journey raising her daughter, Holly, whom she shares with Bar Smith. According to People Magazine, MTV announced in 2020 that Ashley would be joining the cast of “Teen Mom 2” following the exit of Chelsea Houska, who has been a cast member since the show’s inception.

Ashley appeared on the “Teen Mom 2” reunion special after she was announced as a new cast member and fans weren’t too kind about MTV’s casting choice. Ashley took to Instagram after the reunion aired to address the backlash she received from fans.

“I’m referring to all the racist comments that every episode brings me. It’s clear that the ‘Teen Mom’ fanbase is somewhat racist which is why I’m constantly told my behavior would be better suited for Love and Hip Hop. It’s very sad to see,” Ashley wrote in an Instagram story, InTouch Weekly reported. “But I won’t quit my job because y’all hate me. I won’t do anything. The problem is with you. Period,” she continued.

According to InTouch Weekly, fans attacked Ashley online, accusing her of lying about her economic background.

“This wealth Ashley speaks of must be on her daddy side…[because] we haven’t seen it…and an all-white school doesn’t [equal] wealthy,” a Twitter user wrote after the reunion aired, In Touch Weekly reported.

Ashley took the opportunity to correct the social media user and call out “Teen Mom” fans for accusing her of lying. She replied to the Tweet, “Y’all so mad that I wasn’t raised poor. My grandparents are extremely wealthy unfortunately due to my decisions to be on [Teen Mom], they have [chosen] not to deal [with] me anymore,” InTouch Weekly reported.