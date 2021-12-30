‘Teen Mom’ Star Devoin Austin Blasts MTV Producers

“Teen Mom” star Devoin Austin was not happy after a “Teen Mom” fan site neglected to tag him in a post promoting the upcoming reunion special. The Sun reported that he reacted to the snub by slamming MTV in his Instagram story, telling producers “f*** you,” and threatening to reveal behind-the-scenes secrets.

According to an article published in The Sun in December 2021, Austin said in an Instagram story, “Ever since I been working with the c**n a** network, they never tagged me in s***, don’t give me none of my credit.”

The “Teen Mom” star failed to notice that the fan account was not associated with MTV or the show, but that didn’t stop Austin from letting fans know how he feels about the network. He said in a December Instagram story, “I spend two weeks in a f*** ahhh hotel recording for this series, they don’t even follow me (or) tag me,” The Sun reported.

Devoin Feels Neglected by MTV

Devoin opened up to fans after the photo incident about feeling undervalued by MTV. The 29-year-old expressed his frustration with the network on Instagram, telling fans he thinks MTV makes it hard for people to find him on social media because the network does not tag him in posts, The Sun reported.

“Yeah, I know it’s just gram and s***, but for those who don’t know me, but know ‘Teen Mom,’ what if they want to find me?” Austin wrote. “The franchise does their absolute best to make sure that’s not possible. And I think that’s pretty flawed.”

Devoin was visibly upset in his Instagram story, and some fans wondered if the reunion would be his last appearance on the franchise.

Devoin Was on Kailyn Lowry’s Podcast

Devoin appeared on “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry’s podcast “Coffee Convos” in February 2021. Fans were surprised by the news given Lowry’s history with Austin’s ex, Briana DeJesus.

Kailyn spoke to Us Weekly in February 2021 about her decision to have Devoin on the podcast. “I was happy to give Devoin a platform to tell his story,” she told the publication. Austin is best known for his relationship with “Teen Mom” star Briana DeJesus-he is the father of her daughter Nova. The couple is no longer together and “Teen Mom” fans have watched the two’s volatile relationship play out on the series.

Kailyn told Us Weekly that she enjoyed having Devoin on her podcast. “I loved getting to hear his perspective on co-parenting and his experience on the show,” she said.

Devoin spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about his experience on “Coffee Convos.”

“I want to start this off by thanking Kaitlyn and Lindsie for inviting me on the podcast. They were very welcoming, and they listened to what I had to say,” Austin said. “It felt great to get some things off my chest. There wasn’t any pressure to bash anyone or anything like that.”

Austin told Us Weekly that he would absolutely go back on the podcast in the future and said it was a great opportunity to promote his business.