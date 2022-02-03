‘Teen Mom’ Star Gets Married in Surprise Wedding

Victoria Messer, the sister of “Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer, got married in an impromptu wedding at a West Virginia courthouse, according to posts she shared to Instagram on February 2.

Victoria Messer married Royer Rodriguez, who she met during a trip to Costa Rica nearly three years ago. Victoria Messer became pregnant during that trip, which was the beginning of her journey with Rodriguez. After Rodriguez was allowed to come to the U.S. — thanks to Leah Messer being Rodriguez’s sponsor and an immigration attorney — Rodriquez and Victoria Messer said their “I dos.”

Their son, 2-year-old Cai, attended the ceremony, as well as Leah Messer, her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley, Messer matriarch Dawn Spears and Rodriguez’s immigration attorney, Paul Saluja.

“It’s finally official 4L ♾ I can’t thank everyone enough that has supported and believed in us throughout this process and as we continue moving forward,” Victoria Messer wrote on Instagram. “My family is forever grateful & we look forward to an even bigger ceremony in the future. 🙏🏼❤️🍾.”

Leah Messer was thrilled for her sister. “Congratulations sis! 🍾🥂 You deserve this happiness and so much more. I love to see it. Ily 🙏🏼❤️,” she wrote in the comments section.

There’s a chance the wedding might be featured on “Teen Mom 2.” In the pictures Victoria Messer posted to Instagram, it looked like there was a production crew in the background filming at the courthouse.

Leah Messer Likely Agreed To Be Rodriguez’s Sponsor

The Messer sisters haven’t specifically disclosed what route they took for Rodriguez to get to the U.S. but if they did the U.S. on a K-1 visa, a citizen must agree to be a sponsor for the person for about 10 years.

Leah Messer didn’t directly say that she was agreeing to be Rodriguez’s sponsor, but she did talk about being involved in the process.

“I have spoken with the immigration attorney about the immigration process and more of what it entails to be a sponsor for someone. It is all going well and was hopeful Royer can be with his family sooner than later,” she told Heavy in October 2020.

Victoria Messer — who is also the mother of daughters Cerenity and Cami from a past relationship — occasionally struggled to raise three children on her own.

“My sister has got this on her own, but I will always be there when she feels alone,” Leah Messer told Heavy. “This immigration process has definitely tested her patience a time or two.”

When Rodriguez arrived in West Virginia in January 2021, Victoria Messer thanked her older sister and their lawyer on Instagram.

“We did it!! ✅🎉 Thank you so much @paulwv_304 & my sis! 🙏🏼❤️,” she wrote.

Victoria Messer Said the Process Was Worth It

The past three years might not have been easy for Victoria Messer, but the mother-of-three said their experience has been worth it.

“Everything about this process with you has been worth every tear, every smile, every memory. Nothing about this has been easy but as you say.. it’s not on our time, but God’s time. I’m grateful for the path he chose for us. I WOULDN’T CHANGE anything,” she wrote. “We made it baby. You’re coming home to us. @royer.cr i love you❤”

READ NEXT: Jenelle Evans Vows to Battle Her ‘Haters’ for Life