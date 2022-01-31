‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Claims MTV Producers ‘Staged Scenes’

Kailyn Lowry shared her thoughts on the MTV spin-off show “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” on a January 2022 episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos.” The Pothead Haircare founder opted out of the reunion show, citing drama with certain cast members as one of her reasons for stepping away, ShowBiz CheatSheet reported.

Kailyn Calls MTV Spin-off a ‘Snoozefest’

Kailyn may not be an official cast member, but that hasn’t stopped her from sharing her thoughts on the show. The mother-of-four told her “Coffe Convos” co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, that she had a hard time sitting through the most recent episode.

Kailyn went on to say that many of the scenes on the recent episode “seemed staged” and she even revealed that a “little bird told her” that multiple scenes that aired in the second episode were “reversed” and did not occur in the order that the show portrayed.

The “Teen Mom” alum even as far as to say the show was boring in the January 20 episode of “Coffee Convos.”

“I was bored and I wrote in my notes that I understand that I’m gonna come off as a huge hater of this show but, like, f***ing snoozefest,” she said in the episode.

Briana DeJesus Responds to Kailyn’s Statements

According to an article published in The Sun, Kailyn’s “Teen Mom’ co-star Briana DeJesus responded to her claims in a January 2022 Instagram story. The 27-year-old shared a photo of a “clown emoji looking through a mirror,” which fans thought was Briana’s way of addressing Kailyn’s claims.

Shortly after, Briana posted another picture that resembled the Gatorade logo, but instead, the text read, “Hateorade,” The Sun reported. Fans thought the post was in reference to Kailyn’s comment about coming off as a “hater.”

Kailyn and Briana have a longstanding rivalry dating back to 2017, when Briana first joined the cast. The feud began when Briana started dating Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, with whom Kailyn shares her eldest son, Lincoln.

The tension between the two “Teen Mom” stars has escalated in the last couple of years, and viewers have watched the feud play out on TV and in the media. In June 2021, Kailyn sued Briana for defamation after Briana made comments accusing her “Teen Mom” co-star of physically assaulting her ex-boyfriend Christopher Lopez, People Magazine reported.

A spokesperson for Lowry issued a statement to People Magazine in July 2021 that read, “Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate, Briana DeJesus, concerning Kail’s absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed. Kail takes these statements very seriously.”

Briana publicly responded to Kailyn’s defamation suit in August 2021.

“I will just say that I think this lawsuit was not a good use of the court system,” Briana told Celebuzz exclusively. “I look forward to the judge seeing it for what it is, and ending this as quickly as the judge can.”