Teen Mom Star Not Happy About Jenelle Evans’ Return

Not everyone is looking forward to Jenelle Evans’ coming back to “Teen Mom,” and one of those people is her co-star. Cheyenne Floyd was tight-lipped when she was asked about Evans’ return, having a different response than what Briana DeJesus and Leah Messer had to say.

When Floyd was asked about how she felt about Evans’ reprising her role, she didn’t offer her support. “I think… it was great for Bri,” Floyd told Too Fab with a laugh. “And that’s all I’m gonna say.”

DeJesus clarified that Evans would not be joined by her husband, David Eason, who was fired from the series in 2018 after making homophobic and racist comments.

“It’s cool. You’ll get to see a good side of Jenelle. She’ll be by herself,” she told Too Fab. “It’s good vibes, very positive.”

“She really just came back for my story,” DeJesus added. “She wasn’t there for the other girls’ [stories]. But it was good to have her back. I think you guys will get to see Jenelle’s growth a little bit.”

Leah Messer, the only original “Teen Mom 2” star left on the series, said she was willing to give Evans a chance.

“Jenelle is a part of the original Teen Mom 2 cast,” she told Too Fab. “To see where she’s at today and how things are going in her life, I hope they’re going well.”

Evans was fired from “Teen Mom” in 2019 after Eason shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget.

While it’s confirmed that Evans’ is coming back to celebrate DeJesus’ “I Won” party — where she triumphed during her lawsuit with Kailyn Lowry — it doesn’t mean she’s going to be a permanent cast member again.

TMZ reached out to Evans’ manager, and he said Evans and MTV were not able to agree on a contract.

In fact, Evans might have pulled a Chelsea Houska and landed her own show on a “major” network.

Evans “has a new dynamic series in development, keeping the concept under wraps for now,” her rep told TMZ.

Cory Wharton Was Asked to Fight a ‘Teen Mom’ Star

As reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, things have always been copesetic between Floyd and her baby daddy, Cory Wharton.

Eason once accused Floyd and Wharton of being racist, and then challenged Wharton to a fight at his property — better known as “The Land” — in North Carolina.

It all started when Wharton was asked which “Teen Mom” star he would want to box if he had the chance in 2018.

“Talking about boxing matches… David, Jenelle’s husband, that’s who I want,” Wharton told TMZ. “Set it up, man! Tell him to wear that Confederate flag on his back when he comes to the ring because it’s game time, baby.”

“He came at my baby mama a couple of times on Twitter so if he wants to be brave on Twitter, let’s handle it!” Wharton continued. “We’ll set it up, it’ll be professional.”

Eason Lashed Out at Floyd & Wharton

Weeks after Wharton made the proposition to fight Eason, the North Carolina native took to Facebook to lash out at Wharton and Floyd.

“Typical racist bastard, I would love to kick you a** son we don’t like racist people around here,” Eason wrote on social media, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “It’s so funny that my LOVE for the south (rebel flag) sparks your HATE for white people, let your colors show dumba**. Come on down to Riegelwood since you want to fight me so bad, I’ll be waiting. Ya girls a hoe too!”

At the beginning of his post, Eason took aim at Floyd.

“So I just heard this racist b*tch Chyenne Floyd has one of her boyfriends who thinks he wants to fight me,” he said, per The Ashley. “Why because you and your girl HATE WHITE PEOPLE so you attack the most southern one… You’re better off taking sand-paper to a tigers a** than f*** with me boy.”

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” is slated to air on September 6, 2022 on MTV. It’s a combination of “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG.”