‘Teen Mom’ Star Opens up About Troubled Marriage

“Teen Mom 2” star Ashley Jones opened up about her relationship with Bar Smith on Tuesday’s episode of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

The two secretly tied the knot in late 2021, but newlywed bliss didn’t last long for the “Teen Mom” couple.

Ashley revealed in the episode that she and Bar are struggling, telling co-star Leah Messer that her future with Bar is uncertain.

Ashley Opens up to Leah

In the February 15 episode, Leah and Ashley were chatting about future plans when Leah inquired about Ashley’s relationship.

“So, what are you and Bar gonna do after this?” Leah asked.

“I don’t know. Obviously, we’re gonna go back to the same house, but you know, I think maybe, like, therapy.” Ashley responded.

Ashley went on to say that she fears divorcing Bar, telling Leah she feels “like a loser.”

“I don’t want to be like Kim Kardashian and be like I feel like a loser, like, I got married and divorced in 72 f**king hours,” she told Leah. “Not really, I’ve been married a month, but I don’t want to be married and divorced in the same year.” she continued.

Ashley & Bar Talk to Dr. Bryant

Later in the episode, Ashley and Bar had the chance to talk to Dr.Bryant, who has been helping the “Teen Mom” stars resolve their issues this season.

Dr. Bryant started off the conversation by simply asking the couple, “What is our relationship status.”

“I feel like we’re just in an awkward state. Like, obviously we’re married, but to me it doesn’t feel like what I thought a marriage would feel like,” Ashley explained.

“I don’t know if I was expecting too much, but I feel like before we got married, it seemed like everything was fine, and then as soon as we signed the papers and got married, I just feel like it was more serious,” she continued.

By the end of the conversation, the couple came to the conclusion that their problems mainly stem from childhood trauma and built-up resentment.

Ashley on Chelsea Houska’s Exit

In a May 2021 interview with In Touch Weekly, Ashley opened up about joining the “Teen Mom 2” cast after Chelsea Houska’s exit. Chelsea was on the show for over a decade but announced she was leaving the franchise in the fall 2020.

Ashley told In Touch that she feels a little pressure to fill the fan-favorite’s shoes. “First of all, I like to say that I’m not a replacement. I am just an addition,” she told the publication. “Chelsea has bared her soul on this show for years and I would never want to replace her. You know what I’m saying? She’s irreplaceable, there’s no one that can replace that.”

Ashley made her first MTV appearance on the “Teen Mom” spinoff show called “Young and Pregnant” in 2018. The show documented Ashley’s journey raising her daughter Holly and her on-and-off relationship with Bar.