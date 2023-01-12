‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Stars Call Out ‘Mean Girls’ Edit: ‘MTV Has an Agenda’

We are two episodes into the latest season of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion”, and some of the moms are already unhappy with how they are being portrayed on the show. Over the course of the second episode, some fans felt that the cast members were being intentionally cold to castmate Ashley Jones and her mother, Pastor Tea, including when Briana DeJesus’s mother Roxanne calling out Ashley Jones for her behavior on social media at the end of the episode.

One fan tweeted, “Like watching Teen Mom family reunion & it’s pissing me off how they all gang up on Ashley. Like they remind me of elementary school all following one person because they don’t like Ashley. She’s truly the only one who’s not scary & says what needs to be said”.

While many fans echoed this sentiment on social media, including in the other cast members’ comment sections, the cast themselves have a different recollection of events. Kayla Sessler was one of the first to address this, writing on Twitter, “Ew I don’t like this edit . I was not outside when Ashley got the call and was crying . Ion like this whole “mean girl” group narrative MTV is spinning 👎🏼 “.

Jade Cline Agrees That the Editing This Season is ‘Confusing’

Cast member Jade Cline agrees with Kayla Sessler’s claims about the editing this season on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion”. Cline did a Q&A on her Instagram story after the episode, and when one follower said, “I feel like thiis was edited very bad. Makes you all look like mean girls while you aren’t”, Cline responded directly that, “The editing is very heavy lol and confusing bc I don’t remember half the s*** happening the way it did so now I’m curious how the rest of the season will be played out. I had a fun time and didn’t focus on much negativity, I want to build with my mom and the others. Obviously MTV has an agenda, guess we will see how it unfolds! TV is weird.”

Cline also stated later in the Q&A that she is worried that the final edit will not include the personal growth she made during the trip. The first sign of this, Cline says, is that they did not include her and her mother’s turn at the mud pit exercise from episode two. She also confirmed that Cheyenne Floyd’s mud pit exercise was filmed but not included in the show.

“I wanted to show my growth as an individual and the editing and focus on the drama takes so much away from that. Not a fan,” Cline wrote.

MTV Aired ‘Mean Girls’ After ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’

Another cast member who took issue with the edit was Kiaya Elliott from “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant”. Elliott wrote in her own Instagram story (in response to one fan calling out the “mean girls” edit), “[I don’t really care] anymore lol. Y’all gonna believe what you wanna believe. I know my truth 🤷🏾‍♀️”.

Elliott had also gone Instagram live after the episode to react to it and answer fan questions, and in a clip re-shared by a “Teen Mom” fan account on Instagram, Elliott and her mom realize that MTV was airing the film “Mean Girls” after episode two of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion”, and Elliott reacted by saying, “They think they’re slick, I don’t care though. Because I hate the fact, don’t try and spin this narrative. First of all, who is [Jones] for everybody to want to gang up on her? My thing is, at the end of the day, everybody is going to have problems with whoever they want to have problems with.”

READ NEXT: Dr. Drew Pinsky Medically Removed From New Reality Show