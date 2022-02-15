‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Daughter Rushed to Hospital

Cheyenne Floyd’s daughter, Ryder, whom she shares with ex Cory Wharton was unexpectedly rushed to the hospital on Monday, February 14.

Cory shared a video of Ryder, 4 , in the hospital on his Instagram story. The video showed Ryder lying in a hospital bed with an IV in her arm.

“Hey guys, my Valentine’s Day is doing some sickness in the hospital,” Ryder said in the video. Cory then asked how she was feeling, to which she replied, “Good. I got this in my arm. So brave.”

In the video, Cory boasted about his little girl, calling her “so brave” and stating he is “really proud” of his daughter.

It is unclear why Ryder was rushed to the hospital, but according to Celebuzz, fans think it must be related to her rare condition, VLCAD, a condition that “prevents the body from converting certain fats to energy.”

The Sun posted Cory’s full Instagram story. You can watch it HERE.

Cheyenne & Cory Update Fans on Ryder’s Health

Cheyenne and Cory both took to Instagram after Ryder left the hospital to update fans on their daughter’s health.

“We got discharged. Ryder is OK. She’s just very tired right now, thank you everyone that reached out,” Cory wrote in a February 14 Instagram story.

Cheyenne also shared a message on her Instagram on February 14, thanking fans for reaching out. The “Teen Mom” star posted a photo of her and her fiance, Zach Davis, in bed with her two babies, Ryder and Ace.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out about Ryder,” Cheyenne wrote in the caption. “She is home from the hospital now and resting. This isn’t how I thought my day would end up..after flying to Miami and getting that call that she wasn’t well and coming right back home it’s been a long emotional day. Although we had other plans I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else right now. I am so blessed to be in the bed snuggling with my babies.”

The MTV star ended the message by wishing all her followers a happy Valentine’s Day.

Cory Wharton Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Ryder

Cory recently shared an adorable boomerang video of himself and his daughter Rya on Instagram. In the video, Ryder is smiling with her arm wrapped around her dad.

“[People] say we look like Moana and Maui,” Cory wrote in the caption. Fans couldn’t get over the resemblance between Cory and Rya and the fictional Disney characters Moana and Maui.

“Well now that you say that and let you’re hair out, 😮 wow yes you do look like them!!” one fan commnted.

“Omg never even thought of this you actually do,” another Instagram user commented.

Cory’s “Teen Mom” co-star Amber Portwood also commented on the post, writing, “adorable.”

Cheyenne Shares Family Photo

Cheyenne shared a sweet picture of her and her two babies snuggled up at the beach on Instagram in January 2022.

She captioned the photo, “never knew taking a picture with two kids would be so hard 😅😂.. anyway here’s a photo dump from our day!”

Cheyenne’s “Teen Mom” co-stars commented on the post to share their thoughts on the photo.

“That baby boy is literally 50/50,” Ashley Jones wrote.

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer also commented on the post using three heart-eye emojis.

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

You can read more “Teen Mom” articles HERE.