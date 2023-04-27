Resurfaced Clip of Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra Makes Fans Emotional

The official “Teen Mom” Instagram account had fans in tears recently after they shared a few throwback videos from Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra’s Hawaiian recommitment ceremony.

In the first clip, which was posted on April 17, Catelynn said in a voiceover that she hoped the ceremony would help her and Tyler “let go of the past and have a fresh start.” The MTV star greeted Tyler in a white dress with a blindfold in her hand. She then guided Tyler to a golf cart which transported the couple to the recommitment ceremony. In the second clip, posted on April 20, Catelynn and Tyler released past resentments and exchanged “I love yous.”

Clip of Catelynn & Tyler Makes Fans Emotional

“Teen Mom” fans loved the sweet throwback moment. They took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the couple’s decades-long romance.

“I have watched [their] journey from the beginning,” one Instagram user wrote. “What these [two] have had to deal with would have broken most couples and yet they stay true to themselves and each other. Love them and wish for a life of happiness ❤️.”

“Crying happy tears,” a second user wrote.

“Can someone please pass me a tissue? 😢,” a third user asked.

“My favorite couple!! ❤️,” a fourth user wrote.

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, who serves as a life coach for the cast of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” also commented on the post with a series of red heart emoji.

Catelynn & Tyler’s Relationship Timeline

Tyler and Catelynn’s love story began in middle school. According to Us Weekly, the “Teen Mom” stars started dating in 2005 when they were in 7th grade.

Four years after the couple started dating, they appeared on the hit MTV show “16 and Pregnant” in 2009. At the time, Catelynn was pregnant with their first daughter Carly,who they gave up for adoption in May 2009.

The couple took their relationship to the next level in 2010 when Tyler decided to propose to Catelynn on season 1 of “Teen Mom.” But their first engagement didn’t end with wedding bells. According to Us Weekly, Tyler decided to call off his engagement to Catelynn in 2013.

They couple got engaged for a second time in 2014. Catelynn shared a picture of her engagement ring on Instagram on December 25, 2014.

“Babe got me a new engagement ring,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “I wasn’t expecting this at all… it even has a baby diamond on the bottom to represent our new little girl…. thank you so much @tylerbaltierramtv. I love you!”

In January 2015, the couple welcomed their second child together-a daughter named Novalee. Catelynn shared the news on Instagram.

“You are already my world,” she wrote alongside a photo of the newborn. “I love you so much you have already changed me in so many ways… mommy and daddy love you 😙 💕.”

In August 2015, the couple became husband and wife. Catelynn shared a photo from the wedding on her Instagram with the caption, “The best day of my life…I LOVE my HUSBAND!”

The couple welcomed their third child together-a daughter named Vaeda-in February 2019.

Two-and-a-half years later, the couple welcomed baby number four-a daughter named Rya Rose-in August 2021.

