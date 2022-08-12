PHOTOS: Fan Says They Found Married ‘Teen Mom’ Star on Tinder

“Teen Mom” star Nathan Griffith might be on Tinder after a fan said they came across his profile on the dating app. Griffith married his wife, May Oyola on April 30, but revealed he and his wife were having problems on August 7.

The Reddit user who came across the Tinder account thought it was real.

“Nathan came up on my [Tinder] feed again,” an original poster wrote, sharing a video of Griffith playing basketball. “I swiped a hard left. Not somebody I’m interested in. For anybody asking questions and this new sub feed I know no answers he just came up on my feed which meant he was in my generalized area. That’s all I can say.”

The bio for the Tinder account said they were looking for someone to go on adventures with.

“Tust me, I suck at pictures and look a lot better in person. Looking for good conversation and an adventure buddy. Love going to the gym and I love food but I am very strict on myself,” the bio says. “That doesn’t mean I don’t eat a lot because I’m that guy who will order 2-3 entrees when we’re out to eat.”

The person behind the account says they don’t like political correctness.

“I don’t like excuses, labels, or being politically correct,” the bio reads. “‘SUCK IT UP BUTTERCUP.’ We all have our problems. Love competition, all sports and anything that could be fun/[exciting].”

The account said they were a non-smoker who likes dogs and said they were a Virgo. Griffith’s birthday is September 19, so Virgo is the correct zodiac sign. The person on the Tinder profile listed trivia, volunteering, road trips, cooking, and video games as their interests.

Tinder doesn’t verify accounts like Twitter and Instagram, so it could be possible that the profile is fake. It could belong to someone else who is impersonating Griffith.

Amber Portwood’s ex, Andrew Glennon, said as much when a Tinder profile with his photos emerged.

Glennon told Heavy the page was phony and asked people to report the page.

Oyola Shared Cryptic Quotes Amid Her Estragenment From Griffith

Griffith issued several direct statements after he split from Oyola, but the Miami resident chose to share vague quotes on Instagram to express herself.

“Feel as good as you can feel, is why you’re always reaching for,” on message said.

“A relationship should be your happy place, not where you beg your partner to act right,” read a second quote.

Griffith said Oyola Was a ‘Psycho’

Griffith disparaged his wife in a series of posts on Instagram.

“Is there anywhere I can stay? I wanna get out of Miami and I’m in my car with all my stuff! I have no where to stay!” Griffith wrote. “My wife makes me feel I’m trapped. I’m reaching out to anyone. Can I stay with you for a couple nights until I can figure out all my problems!”

“So, as I expected… no one was put to the challenge. I am desperate in need. People said I could stay but not tonight. I am sleeping in my car!” he said in a second message. “My wife is completely psycho. I am trying to leave but no one will help a man in need! This is society!”

Griffith didn’t immediately respond to Heavy’s request for comment.