Todd Chrisley Requests New Trial Amid Fraud Scandal

“Chrisley Knows Best” star Todd Chrisley isn’t going down without a fight.

The reality TV star filed a motion for a retrial on August 24, claiming the $30 million fraud trial — where he and his wife Julie Chrisley were found guilty on all counts of bank fraud and tax evasion– was “fundamentally unfair,” according to court documents obtained by Heavy.

The Chrisleys’ legal team argued IRS Revenue Officer Betty Carter “lied” about the Chrisleys owing taxes during her testimony.

“She knew no taxes were due,” Chrisley’s legal team alleged in their motion. “This testimony had the effect of falsely painting the Chrisleys as untruthful, likely to commit other forms of fraud, and evading the tax payments alleged in the indictment.”

The court didn’t immediately respond to the Chrisleys’ request for a retrial.

Currently, they’re slated to be sentenced on October 6, where they face up to 30 years in prison, Deadline reported.

The Chrisleys maintain their innocence.

The Chrisleys’ Lawyers Alleged Their Rights Were Violated

The reality TV stars’ lawyers also argued that there was an unconstitutional search to obtain evidence.

“The Court admitted substantial volumes of evidence at trial which were obtained in violation of the Fourth Amendment, even though this evidence had been suppressed under this Court’s prior rulings, without requiring the government to make any showing at all that the evidence should not be excluded,” Chrisley’s lawyers alleged.

The Chrisleys want a new trial that contains evidence that has been “lawfully obtained” and with “witnesses who testify truthfully,” the motion says.

Chrisley Says He’s Not Perfect

Chrisley still maintains his innocence in the fraud trial, but that doesn’t mean he’s perfect. The businessman, 53, said he’s made some mistakes along the way during an episode on his podcast, “Chrisley Confessions.”

“We have shown the imperfections,” he said, per Us Weekly. “Folks, I have no shame in that. You can’t shame me for anything that’s going on in my life or in my family, because it was my life, it was my time to live. And it was me making that decision, whether it be good, bad or indifferent.”

Chrisley — an entrepreneur who started in real estate — said he was happier before he became wealthy.

“I had no worry about someone trying to take it from us, because we didn’t have much to take,” he said referring to his money.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chrisley has a net worth of $1.5 million — although that number could change after his conviction.

In a July episode of his podcast, Chrisley said he became a “slave” to making money.

“You become a slave to the things that you thought were going to bring you peace,” he said, per Us Weekly. “So I got lost in that and for my whole life because I think I was too ignorant — and when I use the word ignorant [I mean] I [didn’t] know that I understood how to differentiate self-worth and net worth.”

“I finally realized that I wasn’t competing with everyone else around me, I was competing with me because my self-worth is low,” he added.