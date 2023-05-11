Tyler Baltierra Shares ‘Beautiful’ Message For Daughter Novalee

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Tyler Baltierra is opening up to his and his wife Catelynn Baltierra’s 8-year-old daughter Novalee Reign in a May 11 Instagram post.

“Novalee Reign…being your father is my highest honor. I will love you forever! 🥹 ❤️ 😭 #GirlDad #BlessedByDaughters” Tyler captioned his post, which included a montage of photos of he and his daughter over the years while a voiceover says, “To my daughter, never forget that I love you. I hope you believe in yourself as much as I believe in you. When life tries to knock you down, I will always have your back. I can’t promise to be here for the rest of your life, but what I can promise is that I’ll love you for the rest of mine.”

Tyler Baltierra Received a Sweet Message From His Daughter

Tyler and Catelynn raise Novalee alongside her two younger sisters, 4-year-old Vaeda and 1-year-old Rya. The couple also had a daughter, Carly (who turns 14 on May 18 of this year), whom they put up for adoption after Catelynn gave birth to her while she and Tyler were still in high school, although they both got tattoos in Carly’s honor.

Fans and friends alike took to Tyler’s comment section to share their thoughts on his message to Novalee.

“You’re a great dad bro. Proud of you,” fellow “Teen Mom” star Sean Austin commented, to which Tyler replied, “same to you dude!”

“I imagine she may have rescued you in so many ways. Your the luckiest man alive with 4 daughters,” another user added, with Tyler responding to them, “I really am! They all rescued me, without even knowing that I needed saving!”

“Beautiful – you are such a good father what a blessing to see” a third user wrote.

Some fans commented “Happy Birthday” messages for Novalee on Tyler’s post, however his daughter was born on January 1, and this latest message to his daughter appears to have no occassion.

Tyler recently got emotional on Instagram stories after he received a letter from one of his daughters, which read, “Dad, you are my love & support. I will always remember the time I put my finger around your pinky when I was first born & I still do, but it’s different, because now I’m holding your hand. YOU ARE MY WORLD!” Tyler didn’t specify which daughter wrote him this note, however he shared that it made him tear up, with the MTV star writing, “🥹 I must be emotional this morning, because this made me cry tears of pure joy & gratitude. I’m really doing it. I’m being the father I never had & it’s just so amazing to witness & feel this amount of love 🙏🏻 😭”.

Tyler & Catelynn Baltierra Adopted a New Dog

Tyler and Catelynn live not only with their daughters but their family pets, and they welcomed a new furry friend into their home on Catelynn’s birthday, March 12, according to the “Teen Mom” star on Instagram.

“Soooo this year on my birthday March 12th we did a thing 😬😍 we rescued this boy for $20 from an animal control 😩🥹 YESS only $20 dollars!!” Catelynn wrote in her post’s caption where she introduced followers to her new dog, Remi. Her post included photos of Remi around her and Tyler’s Michigan home, as well as a video of Tyler giving Remi a bath.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Amber Portwood Included Ultrasound Photo in New Post