Tyler Baltierra Explains Why He Thinks About Carly Every Father’s Day

“Teen Mom” star Tyler Baltierra shared that his and his wife, Catelynn Lowell‘s eldest daughter, Carly, is on his mind every Father’s Day.
While speaking to Us Weekly in June 2024, Baltierra stated he always thinks of Carly, who was adopted by Brandon Davis and Teresa Davis shortly after her 2009 birth, while celebrating the holiday. He explained that he often wonders how it would feel to have Carly by his side on Father’s Day. Lowell and Baltierra are also parents to Novalee, 9, Vaeda, 5, and Rya, 2.
“To be honest with you, Carly’s always the first one I think about on that day, especially as the kids get older,” said the 32-year-old. “I always wake up to little gifts here and there. And so I always think about, ‘Wow, what would it be like to have an almost 15-year-old saying, ‘Hey, happy Father’s Day dad.’ It hits you like a ton of bricks. And it gets more intense as the kids get older and the little gifts get more sentimental.”
He went on to say that he “always think[s] about [Carly]” on Father’s Day because “she’s the one that made [him] a dad in the first place.”
“I definitely don’t ever have a Father’s Day without thinking about her,” said the MTV personality.
Tyler Baltierra Shared He Believes Carly ‘Has Changed Multiple Lives’
While speaking to Us Weekly in June 2024, Baltierra stated that he believes the 15-year-old “has changed multiple lives.”
“She has had a ripple effect on countless lives in my family and Cate’s family. And she almost has no idea the power that her life has done to people,” said Baltierra.
Baltierra also suggested that he hoped he and Carly can have a stronger connection once she is legally an adult and can make her own decisions.
“Just because she’s 18, that’s not some magical age or number where she’s going to come running back to us. Or anything like that. But I am excited for her to have the freedom of having that connection. And just be able to reach out whenever she wants,” said Baltierra.
Tyler Baltierra Wrote a Letter to His Daughters
For Father’s Day, Baltierra shared kind words for his daughters in a letter published by Us Weekly on June 16.
In the letter, he stated that he will always unconditionally love his daughters. In addition, he wrote that his love for them is “everlasting and invincible.” Baltierra also shared that he hopes Carly, Novalee, Vaeda, and Rya will “always fight for what [they] believe in and never be afraid to make [their] voice[s] heard whenever necessary.”
“The world only becomes brighter and more worthy to be in, the longer that you’re in it. I love you more than I could ever express with words! From the first man that ever loved you, dad,” continued Baltierra.
Tyler Baltierra Defended His Wife on Social Media
Baltierra defended his wife on his Instagram Stories, as reported by E! News. According to the publication, Baltierra shared he was unhappy that Lowell was criticized because she said she was disappointed that she had limited visits with Carly.
“Her expressing that pain on those particular days when she is vulnerable, sad & at a loss, should not be used as an attack against her character. All I ask of you is to just PLEASE be kind,” wrote Baltierra in the May 10 Instagram Story.
He also stated that Brandon Davis and Teresa Davis adopting Carly has been difficult for him and his wife.
“That choice does not come without a natural human cost. Most will never know the pain of what it takes to fight against the most powerful, biological & instinctual nature that’s required to make that choice,” shared the MTV personality.
In addition, he stated they want to spend time with Carly at least once a year. However, the “Teen Mom” star said the Davies have had other plans for their daughter.
“There is nothing we have done in our personal lives that has influenced this decision. But at the end of the day, Brandon & Teresa are HER PARENTS! They are the only ones who have the authority to make these decisions,” stated Baltierra.
Catelynn Lowell Celebrated Carly’s 15th Birthday on Social Media
Lowell celebrated Carly’s 15th birthday in a May 15 Instagram post. The post featured a picture of Lowell, her husband, Carly, Novalee, Vaeda, and Rya walking together.
In the caption of the post, Lowell referenced that she wished she had a closer relationship with the 15-year-old.
“I look forward to knowing that one day we will be lucky enough to celebrate with her and [Brandon and Teresa] I can’t wait for that day!” read a portion of the caption.