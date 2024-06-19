Tyler Baltierra Explains Why He Thinks About Carly Every Father’s Day

“Teen Mom” star Tyler Baltierra shared that his and his wife, Catelynn Lowell‘s eldest daughter, Carly, is on his mind every Father’s Day.

While speaking to Us Weekly in June 2024, Baltierra stated he always thinks of Carly, who was adopted by Brandon Davis and Teresa Davis shortly after her 2009 birth, while celebrating the holiday. He explained that he often wonders how it would feel to have Carly by his side on Father’s Day. Lowell and Baltierra are also parents to Novalee, 9, Vaeda, 5, and Rya, 2.

“To be honest with you, Carly’s always the first one I think about on that day, especially as the kids get older,” said the 32-year-old. “I always wake up to little gifts here and there. And so I always think about, ‘Wow, what would it be like to have an almost 15-year-old saying, ‘Hey, happy Father’s Day dad.’ It hits you like a ton of bricks. And it gets more intense as the kids get older and the little gifts get more sentimental.”

He went on to say that he “always think[s] about [Carly]” on Father’s Day because “she’s the one that made [him] a dad in the first place.”

“I definitely don’t ever have a Father’s Day without thinking about her,” said the MTV personality.

Tyler Baltierra Shared He Believes Carly ‘Has Changed Multiple Lives’

While speaking to Us Weekly in June 2024, Baltierra stated that he believes the 15-year-old “has changed multiple lives.”

“She has had a ripple effect on countless lives in my family and Cate’s family. And she almost has no idea the power that her life has done to people,” said Baltierra.

Baltierra also suggested that he hoped he and Carly can have a stronger connection once she is legally an adult and can make her own decisions.

“Just because she’s 18, that’s not some magical age or number where she’s going to come running back to us. Or anything like that. But I am excited for her to have the freedom of having that connection. And just be able to reach out whenever she wants,” said Baltierra.

Tyler Baltierra Wrote a Letter to His Daughters

For Father’s Day, Baltierra shared kind words for his daughters in a letter published by Us Weekly on June 16.

In the letter, he stated that he will always unconditionally love his daughters. In addition, he wrote that his love for them is “everlasting and invincible.” Baltierra also shared that he hopes Carly, Novalee, Vaeda, and Rya will “always fight for what [they] believe in and never be afraid to make [their] voice[s] heard whenever necessary.”