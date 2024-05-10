Tyler Baltierra Says Daughter’s Adoptive Parents Have Made a ‘Disappointing’ Choice

“Teen Mom” star Tyler Baltierra opened up about his eldest biological daughter, Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon Davis and Teresa Davis.

E! News reported that in a May 10 statement uploaded on his Instagram Stories, Baltierra noted that his wife, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, was upset due to parameters Brandon Davis and Teresa Davis, who adopted Carly shortly after she was born, have implemented. According to People magazine, Baltierra was likely referencing his wife’s May 9 Instagram Story, wherein she shared she was unhappy that Brandon Davis and Teresa Davis did not allow her to have her yearly get-together with Carly.

According to Baltierra, Carly’s adoptive parents “have chosen not to have our (mutually agreed upon) annual visit [with Carly], MULTIPLE times.” He stated the situation is “disappointing and hurtful.” The “Teen Mom” star stated, however, that the choice is within the Davises’ rights as Carly’s adoptive parents.

“They are the only ones who have the authority to make those decisions,” wrote Baltierra.

He went on to say that his eldest child’s adoption has been “a pain equal to death.” He stated that his wife has had to navigate her grief for the last 15 years.

“Her expressing that pain on those particular days when she is vulnerable, sad & at a loss, should not be used as an attack against her character. All I ask of you is to just PLEASE be kind,” said the MTV star.

Tyler Baltierra Shared an Image of Carly in June 2023 on Instagram

In a June 2023 Instagram post, Baltierra shared that he, his wife, and their three other daughters, Novalee, Vaeda, and Rya, had a visit with Carly. He stated that being “with all of [his] beautiful girls is truly indescribable.”

“The amount of pure organic love is overwhelming, almost to the point of being unbearable at times,” wrote Baltierra.

He also described Carly as “so smart” and “so kind.”

“She’s goofy & her laughing face is imprinting & infectious. Her parents have done such an amazing job raising her!” continued the MTV star. “It’s pure magic watching her play with her sisters, because all you hear are echos of the same laugh & all you see are tons of hugs! They have an unmistakable connection that’s bonded between forces that are far greater than just shared dna…it’s pure transcendental magic. I never wanted it to end.”

He also thanked his wife and stated that she is “the BEST MOTHER.”

“Thank you for everything you do & for everything that you are. You are loved by so many & have continued to break decades worth of inner generational trauma by your sacrifices. You are a goddess of unconditional love. I am so blessed to have you as my wife & the mother of our children…I love you more everyday!” read a portion of the caption.

Tyler Baltierra & Catelynn Lowell Baltierra Spoke About All Their Daughters Spending Time Together

While speaking to Us Weekly in June 2023, alongside Lowell Baltierra, Baltierra discussed Carly’s visit with Novalee, Vaeda, and Rya. He stated that the experience felt “really, really powerful.”

“It’s like it’s one of those feelings that — it’s almost unexplainable really. It’s the bond that you see that’s just far greater than just like the DNA that they share,” said Baltierra.

He also stated that he “wish[ed] [his family] could have more” moments together with Carly.