‘You’re My Home’: Tyler Baltierra Celebrates Catelynn Baltierra’s Birthday on Instagram

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” star Tyler Baltierra had fans saying “aw” after he shared a sweet text message exchange between him and Catelynn Baltierra on Instagram.

Tyler Shares Text Messages on Catelynn’s Birthday

On Sunday, March 12, Tyler took to Instagram to celebrate his wife turning 31. The MTV star shared two photos in honor of Catelynn’s special day. The second photo was a screenshot of a text thread between the couple.

“NOTHING compares to the feeling I get when we hug,” Tyler wrote in a text message. “It literally feels like magic.”

“You’re my home,” he wrote in a separate text.

Catelynn replied to Tyler’s texts with a sweet message of her own.

“You are my safe place,” she wrote.

Tyler expressed his love for his wife in the caption of the post, referring to her as his “biggest accomplishment in life.”

“HAPPY 31st BIRTHDAY to my gorgeous wife @catelynnmtv,” he wrote. “I don’t know how it’s possible but I fall in love with you more & more every year. Being your husband & the father of your children will always be my biggest accomplishment in life!”

“Every life that you touch is impacted by your capacity to love & is blessed to have you in it,” he continued. “Happy Birthday honey, I love you so much! 😍❤️😘.”

Fans React to Tyler’s Post

“Teen Mom” fans gushed over the adorable comment in the comment section.

“Ur love story is so amazing,” one Instagram user wrote. “The love u have for your wife is very special. I’m always in awe when I watch u two. It’s something we all wish for in our lives 😍.”

“Omg the texts,” another user commented. “You guys are my favorite couple I’ve never even met. ❤️❤️❤️ Will neverrr be tired of watching your love story/family ❤️❤️❤️ happiest birthday cate!!!! 😄😄.”

“Oh my gosh. Melting my heart. What a dear dear man. They’re both lucky,” a third user added.

“You’re gonna make me ugly cry over here 😭😭😭❤️❤️,” a fourth user wrote.

“You guys are so cute! ☺️,” a fifth user chimed in.

Catelynn & Tyler’s Relationship Timeline

According to People, Catelynn and Tyler started dating in middle school. The couple first got together in 2005 when they were in seventh grade.

Four years after the couple started dating, they appeared on the hit MTV show “16 and Pregnant” in 2009. At the time, Catelynn was pregnant with their first daughter Carly, who they gave up for adoption in May 2009.

In a November 2021 interview with E! News, Catelynn reflected on her teen pregnancy, telling the outlet she was scared.

“I just remember the initial anxiety and being very scared,” she admitted.

“The scared is me thinking that I don’t have anything,” she continued. “At that time, I didn’t even have a cell phone. I didn’t even have my driver’s license yet. I didn’t have a car. My mom and Tyler’s dad were kind of bad in addiction during that period of time also.”

Tyler and Catelynn got engaged on season one of “Teen Mom” in 2010 but the two didn’t make it down the aisle the first time.

According to Us Weekly, Tyler decided to call off his engagement to Catelynn in 2013.

In 2014, Tyler proposed to Catelynn again and she accepted.

In January 2015, the couple welcomed their second child together-a daughter named Novalee.

In August 2015, the couple tied the knot. Catelynn shared a photo from the wedding on her Instagram with the caption, “The best day of my life…I LOVE my HUSBAND!”

The couple welcomed their third child together-a daughter named Vaeda-in February 2019.

The couple welcomed baby number four-a daughter named Rya Rose-in August 2021.

