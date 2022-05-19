Fans Think Tyler Baltierra’s Message to Carly Is ‘Damaging’

“Teen Mom OG” star Tyler Baltierra penned a poem for his eldest daughter, Carly, on her 13th birthday.

The MTV star “promised” the teenager — whom he and his wife, Catelynn Lowell, placed for adoption — that they would be together one day soon. Some fans were not impressed with Baltierra’s public display of affection for the daughter he relinquished, saying his message could be “damaging” to Carly, who was adopted by Teresa and Brandon Davis.

Baltierra said he “didn’t have the words” to wish Carly a happy birthday, so he wrote her a poem, posted to Instagram on May 18.

It says:

I never wanted to let you go

I hope you understand

I wanted to hold you in my arms forever

Like your fingers around my pinky

In the palm of your little hand

I reminisce of your beautiful face

Swaddled so tight in your baby blanket

Your spirit so innocent…& guess what?

I still have that baby blanket…

It’s folded in the chest by my bed

& sometimes I unravel it

Just to put it around my neck

& pretend it’s you I’m holding instead

Because everyday I wake up

With you beating in my heart

& dancing in my head

Oh how I wish you could

Twirl in my hands

One day soon my love…

I promise we will dance again

But until that day comes

I’ll be seeing you in my dreams

Replaying the sweet memory on repeat

Of my pinky in the palm of your little hand

Baltierra and Lowell are the only parents in the “Teen Mom” universe to place their child for adoption. The Indiana residents were 17 years old when Carly was born in 2009. On their episode of “16 & Pregnant,” MTV cameras followed Baltierra and Lowell as they decided to place Carly for adoption and showed the process of them finding the Davis’.

They try to meet with Carly at least once a year. Sometimes MTV cameras have come to the meetups, but Carly is not allowed to be shown because her parents want to keep Carly’s identity private.

After a brief split, Baltierra and Lowell got married in 2015 and welcomed three more daughters together: 7-year-old Nova, 3-year-old Vaeda, and 8-month-old Rya Rose.

Carly has met her biological sisters, but it’s unclear if she’s gotten to meet the baby, Rya Rose, in person.

Fears Feared How the Poem Would Affect Carly

Fans weren’t sure what to make of Baltierra’s birthday post.

Some people acknowledge that Baltierra had conflicted feelings about placing Carly for adoption, but worried about how his public letter would impact her.

“I have a lot of empathy for them but I think Tyler posting things like this publicly is potentially really damaging to Carly. How is she supposed to feel when she sees things like that someday?” one person wrote on Reddit.

Others suspected Balteierra’s post was more about getting attention.

“It feels forced to me at this point. Yes it’s sad. Yes they have trauma from it. But the way they’ve milked their trauma for viewers/IG likes is gross. If Carly is the priority have some discretion with what you choose to share,” they said.

A few social media users took an opportunity to make fun of Baltierra. “I can’t help it but whenever Ty posts a poem I read it in Eminem’s voice from Stan,” they wrote.

Lowell Also Wished Carly a Happy Birthday

Baltierra wasn’t the only one who reached out to his firstborn. Lowell also had something she wanted to share about Carly.

“Happy 13th Birthday Carly!!! We love you deeply and pray you have the time of your life today and everyday! We think of you always ❤️,” she wrote.

Lowell shared a series of pictures from the day Carly was born. Many of them show a teenage Lowell and Baltierra holding baby Carly in their arms.