Why Teen Mom Fans Accused Tyler of Mistreating Catelynn

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra was accused of overreacting during an on-camera argument with his wife Catelynn. The couple took their two children to Orchard Square in Michigan, with Tyler’s mom Kim joining them. Catelynn had explained the children were “cranky,” seemingly setting the scene for the fight to take place.

“I wanted to have a fun day at the orchard since our state announced that outdoor activities are COVID safe, but the kids are cranky,” she said. “Talking with Alexa about having another baby gave me a lot to think about because parenting has added stress to my relationship with Tyler.”

Tensions rose when an MTV producer revealed that the bounce house might be closing soon. It was an activity their 7-year-old daughter, Nova, was looking forward to. She instantly got upset when she heard she might not be able to go, with the producer suggesting that Catelynn take Nova to the bounce house while they filmed Tyler, his mother, and their 2-year-old daughter Vaeda.

When Catelynn returned from the bounce house with Nova, she apologized to Tyler and he also said he was sorry.

Fans Accused Tyler of Overreacting

A Reddit thread about the incident bubbled, with more than 400 comments from viewers. The original poster shared a clip of the scene and wrote, “The Cate/Tyler Bounce House Scene. I think Tyler is over Cate.”

Some fans agreed, saying they think it’s time for the couple to breakup. Others claimed Tyler has unresolved anger toward Catelynn.

“He blew up on her over NOTHING,” one person wrote. “If she bothers you soooo bad then leave! I totally get being frustrated that she isn’t just taking her but react like a mature adult.”

“He has a lot of suppressed anger towards her,” another said. “This is what happens when you don’t release it in a healthy manner.”

Tyler Said He ‘Spit Venom’ at Catelynn

In a side conversation with his mother, Tyler asked if he was wrong about the situation. Earlier he said he would “feel really bad” if the bounce house was closed because “I could have taken her while everyone shopped.”

The argument started after Catelynn walked back to tell Tyler it was still open. He raised his voice and told Catelynn to go to the bounce house while they still could.

“Did you see that or am I trippin’?” he asked Kim. “You spit venom I spit it right back. That’s how we do it. We do the game. It’s okay.”

Earlier in the episode, Catelynn and Tyler had talked to their friend Alexa about having more children together.

“So when are you going to have another baby? You’re going to regret it if you don’t,” Kim said. “You don’t want to wait too long.” The couple, both 28, previously said they didn’t want to have more kids in their thirties.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

