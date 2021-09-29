Tyler Baltierra Slams Josh & Mackenzie McKee’s Marriage

“Teen Mom OG” stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell met up with Josh McKee and Mackenzie Douthit while they were visiting their grandparents in Sarasota, Florida.

Aside from being on the same show, the Baltierras and the McKees also have something else in common: They’re one of the only two couples in the “Teen Mom” franchise that has stayed together since having a child when they were teenagers.

Once they returned home to Michigan, Baltierra sensed a detachment between the McKees. “As far as their dynamic, they seemed a little disconnected,” he told his wife on the September 28 episode of “Teen Mom OG.” “It seemed like they were barely friends — if that makes sense — which is kinda crappy.”

Lowell didn’t disagree but attempted to defend McKee. “I know they’ve been through a lot as a couple,” she said. “I feel like a lot of people talk down about him and wonder why he’s so quiet.”

Baltierra mused McKee needs to feel like it’s safe for him to express himself.

“I felt bad for Josh, too, because he’s in a situation where I don’t think he feels like he can probably say everything he wants to say… because it’s such a touchy time,” he told Lowell. “Hopefully, someone’s giving him the feeling of having the freedom to speak.

“Speak! Don’t worry about hurting her feelings!” he continued. “Because let’s face it, everyone’s got their own issues.”

MTV didn’t show how Mckee and Douthit reacted to the meeting.

After placing their daughter Carly for adoption when they were 16, the Baltierras went on to have three more girls: 6-year-old Novalee, 2-year-old Vaeda luma and infant Rya Rose. The McKees also have three children: 10-year-old Gannon, 7-year-old Jaxie, and 4-year-old Broncs.

Lowell Said She Still Deals With Mom ‘Guilt’

Even though they have their own issues, Baltierra and Lowell were happy to talk about some of the tougher times they’ve experienced. For Lowell, it was dealing with “guilt” after taking care of her mental health.

“It still makes me sad sometimes for all the stuff that I put her through when she was so young,” Lowell told Douthit about not always being a present mother. “I mean, just in her 6 years of life, her mom has been to treatment three times.”

“I think I’ll probably always have the little piece of guilt, but also I try to live every day now.. [and be] super involved, make sure I’m there, show consistency,” she continued. “But the guilt sucks sometimes.”

Baltierra Talked About His Ketamine Treatments

For the first time on “Teen Mom OG,” Baltierra revealed he was diagnosed with bipolar. In the previous episode, he revealed he was doing ketamine treatments.

While talking to the McKees, he said that taking care of oneself is an important facet of being a parent.

“We get accused of being selfish,” Baltierra said. “Like, no I ain’t being selfish.”

“I just started ketamine therapy recently and that’s been great cause you get a shot of ketamine and then meditate for an hour and a half and go through this healing process with a therapist who works with you,” he continued.

I kinda go when I feel like I need it.”

McKee asked for Baltierra to clarify the name of the treatment and simply nodded.

