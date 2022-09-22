Tyler Baltierra Claps Back Over ‘Aggressive’ Tone Before Wife’s Surgery

“Teen Mom” star Tyler Baltierra got called out by fans after he appeared to have an “aggressive” tone while talking with his wife, Catelynn Lowell, before she was scheduled to get surgery.

Lowell, 30, was diagnosed with a peri-urethral cyst. She had to have it removed and wear a catheter for 10 days. Lowell was anxious heading into surgery because she knew she wouldn’t be able to fulfill her duties as a mother and wife while she was recovering.

She went to her husband with her concerns on the September 20 episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

“Part of me wants to just back out,” Lowell said.

Baltierra, 30, had an unexpected reaction to his wife, saying: “You’re crazy. Why the hell would you want to back out, bro?”

Lowell said she was. worried. “Because I’m nervous and I have to have a pee bag for 10 days and I also don’t like putting everything on you,” she explained.

“It’s not like this is the first time you’ve been helpless,” Baltierra shot back.

Lowell asked for clarification, and Baltierra brought up his wife going to treatment and dealing with her mental health. She has suffered from anxiety and depression in the past.

“I have had you take on the brunt of a lot of s***,” Lowell told Baltierra. “Having you do everything doesn’t make me feel good. I feel like we’re a team so we help each other.”

Baltierra said his wife’s concerns were valid, but he reassured her — in his own way — that she doesn’t have to be worried about him taking care of their three children and the home while she heals from surgery.

“No one chooses to be helpless. You’re in a situation that you can’t control,” Baltierra said. “You’re getting your vagina cut open so now you need help. I mean, god damn. I wouldn’t feel bad if I had to get my d*** cut open.”

“I’d be like, girl I’m sorry. Have fun with all the kids for the day I’ll be upstairs while I recover,” he continued. “Give yourself a little bit of slack, girl.”

Fans Flooded The Comment Section on Teen Mom’s Instagram Page

Baltierra’s tone was not lost on fans, who called him out for talking aggressively. Still, most people understood the Michigan native’s intentions were good.

“Tylar has the most aggressive form of love & communication 😂 he be like 😡let me love you😡,” reads one top comment.

“Tyler’s a mess but you gotta love him lol he definitely says what he has to say to holding back at all!!” another wrote.

“Hmmmm I just feel like it’s not what you say but how you say it. But I guess it works for them 🤷🏽‍♀️,” a third person chimed in.

Baltierra Was ‘Dying’ Over The Scene

Just like fans, Baltierra hopped into the comments section on Teen Mom’s Instagram post about the surgery discussion.

“YO! I don’t ever watch the show, so watching this clip & seeing how I can communicate sometimes, has me DYING tbh haha!” he wrote.

“I’m sorry y’all have had to watch me yakin my jaws like that on TV for so long for real lol!”

“When I was little & met new kids for the first time, I’d legit be like, ‘Hi! I’m Tyler. People say I talk kinda fast & loud, but don’t worry,” he continued. “You’ll get used to it & I swear I’m not really mad, even if it sounds like it sometimes. If I get annoying just tell me & I’ll leave, no biggie! Okay, let’s go climb that, come on!”

Baltierra wanted to thank fans for sticking with him throughout his years on MTV.

“My therapist said I talk “very passionately” sometimes hahaha! anyway, I just had to jump on here & say how thankful I am that all of you have stuck it out with me all these years,” he wrote. “You da real mvps!”

