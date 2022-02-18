Tyler Baltierra Under Fire for Comments About Kailyn Lowry’s Weight

“Teen Mom” star Tyler Baltierra is in hot water after making comments about Kailyn Lowry’s weight on an episode of “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In,” a spin-off show where “Teen Mom” alums react to old episodes.

In Tuesday night’s episode, the cast watched “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry struggle with body image issues after receiving a PCOS diagnosis. According to WebMD, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, also known as PCOS, is when a “woman’s hormones are out of balance.” It is known to cause weight gain.

In the episode, Kail opened up about her diagnosis, revealing she had been called names such as “cow” and “pig” online.

While many cast members sympathized with Kail’s situation, Tyler took a different approach.

“Maybe she should get a trainer,” he said in the episode. “With the right guidance, it’ll work. It’s science. Energy input, energy output. If you’re in a calorie deficit, you will lose weight!”

Fans Slam Tyler for Insensitive Comments

After the episode aired, “Teen Mom” fans slammed Tyler online, calling him “an a**hole” and “uneducated.”

According to Monsters & Critics, one Reddit user wrote, “Omg Tyler what an a**hole that’s not how it works with women.” Another Reddit user blasted Tyler for commenting on an issue he doesn’t know enough about, writing, “For someone with [barely] any education who definitely doesn’t seek out quality sources for self-education, he seems to think he knows everything,” Monsters & Critics reported.

Another fan brought up a past incident where Tyler criticized his wife Catelynn’s weight. “Tyler acting like he doesn’t s**t on cates weight,” they wrote in a Reddit post.

According to Monsters & Critics, the incident occurred in season 6 when Catelynn brought up joining Weight Watchers.

“Obviously, I don’t want no heifer for a wife,” Tyler said in response. After an MTV producer called him out, the “16 and Pregnant” alum doubled down on his comment, stating, “I’m being honest! Would you want to be married to some big heifer?! I don’t want to be married to some heifer!” Monsters & Critics reported.

Tyler Shares Adorable Family Video

On February 5, 2022, Tyler shared an adorable family video on Instagram. In the video, Tyler is sledding down a snowy hill with his daughters. He captioned the video, “Making memories with my babies! ❤️❄️🛷 #GirlDad”

Fans fled to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sweet video.

“Such an awesome dad👏👏👏,” one fan wrote. Another fan chimed in, writing, “Fun! What a terrific role model you are to your kids and other young men out there!”

“Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on MTV.

READ NEXT: Teen Mom: Tyler Baltierra Worries Fans With Cryptic Instagram Post