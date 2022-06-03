Tyler Baltierra’s Dad Butch Arrested

Tyler Baltierra’s dad, Darl “Butch” Baltierra, was arrested in Michigan on June 3 at 3:18 p.m.

Butch Baltierra, 59, was charged with OUI (Operating Under the Influence) after he was police said he was operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Oakland County Sherriff’s Department said there was no bail amount posted.

Butch Baltierra is slated to stay behind bars until June 25, his 60th birthday.

The arrest was first reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, which said Butch Baltierra’s arrest on June 3 marked his third OUI charge.

The “Teen Mom” grandpa pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol in April 2022, stemming from his arrest in March 2020, according to The Sun.

Butch Baltierra appeared in earlier seasons of “Teen Mom” and has struggled to maintain his sobriety over the years.

Butch Baltierra disagreed with Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra’s decision to place their biological daughter, Carly Davis, for adoption. He railed against Tyler Baltierra for relinquishing his parental rights to Carly, mocking him for getting a tattoo of a child he wasn’t raising.

The “Teen Mom” stars went on to welcome three more daughters together: 7-year-old Nova, 3-year-old Vaeda, and 8-month-old Rya Rose.

Tyler Baltierra Said Butch Wasn’t Doing Well

Tyler Baltierra appeared on Kailyn Lowry’s “Barely Famous” podcast in March 2022, where he said his father was struggling.

“He is in Texas, with some crazy chick that he’s dating…when he’s using he’s in this different character mode that I can only deal with so much,” Baltierra told Lowry, per Pop Culture. “I think he is [using drugs], based on my knowledge of him and everything.”

“He’s with this chick who has got lots of money, so he’s kind of got this endless enabler, really,” he continued, according to Pop Culture. “They’re in a toxic — they ain’t in a good situation.”

Tyler Baltierra said he has accepted his father.

“I’ve gotten to a point where I’ve just accepted him. He’s an addict,” he told Lowry, per Pop Culture. “Relapse is part of it.”

Tyler Baltierra Is Focusing On Himself

Tyler Baltierra has entered the realm of bodybuilding. The father-of-three shared an update about his fitness journey on Instagram, where he said he has been able to build muscle and lose fat.

The Michigan native included a before-and-after photo on Instagram and told his followers he was proud of his transformation. Tyler Baltierra predicted it will take two more years before he reaches his final goal.

“This cut is coming along nicely & I’m still maintaining most of my strength in all my lifts!” he wrote. “I still got some more body fat to shred until I’m ready to bulk again, but for right now, I’m pretty happy with my current results!”

A follower suggested he take weight loss supplements, but Tyler Baltierra insisted on taking the “natural” route.

“I know it will take me a lot longer to get where I want to be without any SARMS, steroids or supplements but I’m determined!” he said. “Besides, I believe that if I can’t get the results I’m after without enhancements, then I’m not worthy of those results in the first place.”