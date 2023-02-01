Tyler Baltierra Defends Catelynn Amidst Growing Family Drama

Despite the progress Catelynn Baltierra and her mother April Brockmiller are making in their relationship with Coach B on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion”, Catelynn has even more family drama waiting for her back at home.

This week, Catelynn’s sister Sarah took to TikTok to defend April after her alcohol abuse issues were highlighted on the show. “Me and Cate are 4 years apart my mom didn’t treat any of us different get that right… You can’t judge someone from 14 years ago lol the only time my sister talks to my mom is to babysit her kids which is often lol,” Sarah said in the video.

In a now-deleted video, Sarah also went on to claim that Catelynn surprised their mother with the decision to put her oldest child Carly up for adoption when she was a teen and claimed that Catelynn only did this out of fear that Tyler, her now-husband, would leave her.

Catelynn made a live video of her own to refute Sarah’s claims and share her side of the story, and Tyler hopped in the comments section to defend himself and his wife against this growing drama.

Tyler Baltierra Responds to Claims That He Pressured Catelynn to Give Carly Up For Adoption

Catelynn Baltierra said, in her Instagram live video, that she thought her relationship with Sarah was doing well, and that she and Tyler often helped Sarah financially over the years. Tyler agreed in the comment section and was not shy about his shock over the situation.

See an excerpt of Tyler’s comment below:

The audacity of some of my in laws is astounding! (however not surprising unfortunately). Especially after everything my wife has done for them, even AFTER they

STOLE from her

USED her

BLACKMAILED her

DEGRADED her

THREATENED her

DISCREDITED her

LIED about her, etc. (the list goes on, trust me!) From her little brother Nicholas stealing over $2500 worth of equipment from our house & then trying to scam a potential buyer of that stolen stuff online…

to her sister Sarah stealing money from us on Christmas during our gift exchange (which was only one of MANY times she has stolen from us before) I wish I could say that I’m in shock…but I’d be lying. My wife has literally done NOTHING to deserve any of the heartless, cruel, & vulgar comments that her siblings have made about her (both publicly & personally) & to be honest I don’t even really get mad anymore when this stuff happens (since I’m so used to her family treating her this way)…I just get sad for her. This woman literally has one of the most purest hearts I’ve ever come across & she is the last person that deserves such cruelty. Especially from the people that she has bent over backwards more than once to help! 😔💔

Tyler’s comment went on to refer to the situation as “sad” and “toxic”, sentiments which Catelynn shared in her live video (which she encouraged fans to screen record and share to make sure her side of the story was heard).

Catelynn Baltierra Shares Her Sisters Old Facebook Posts

After going Instagram live, Catelynn Baltierra continued to post screenshots of some of her sister Sarah’s Facebook posts from 2015 to highlight her point that she and Tyler have been there for Sarah throughout the years. In the first post, Sarah is celebrating moving into her own trailer thanks to Catelynn and Tyler’s help. In the second post, she is thanking Catelynn, Tyler, and April for being “the most amazing family members” and helping her.

In the final screenshot, she is thanking Catelynn and Tyler one more time for “everything”, going on to say “U guys are helping me reach top u guys help me get back on track. I love both of you and I can’t thank you guys enough I know I’m not the most responsible…” (the screenshot cuts off the rest of the post).

The back and forth is not over, however, as Sarah shared another TikTok yesterday, January 31, refuting the claim that she’s only trying to capitalize on her sister’s “Teen Mom” fame, writing, “I don’t need to feel ‘relevant’ in ANY way so move along”.

