Tyler Baltierra Says He Has ‘Uncomfortable’ Desires

“Teen Mom” star Tyler Baltierra has expressed himself through poetry over the years. In his latest offering — posted to Catelynn Lowell Baltierra’s website — the father-of-three said he had thoughts that weren’t “desirable.”

“Words From A Poet: A Reminder That You Can’t Heal Others Before Healing Yourself,” reads the headline of the article on Lowell’s virtual magazine.

The article includes three paragraphs about the importance of self-care before sharing some “Words from Tyler.”

They read:

my brain is not normal my thoughts aren’t desirable & my desires are uncomfortable they may all be relatable But man they’re despicable I’m so sick of being difficult! I’m sick of pretending I’m happy & fighting these emotions that I need to start accepting it’s f****** pitiful! I’m always putting everyone else ahead of me but yet they don’t seem to see that I refuse to sacrifice for the one person that truly matters which is me & I don’t mean to sound conceited but if you don’t love yourself & ignore all those dreams that just collect dust on the shelf you can never really be any help to yourself So don’t put everyone else ahead of the truth, that realizing the most important one is you if you ever want to win Because without a healthy you You will never be any help to anyone in the end

The Baltierras Celebrated Their 16th Anniversary

At 30 years old, Lowell and Baltierra have been together more than half their lives. They celebrated their 16th anniversary on July 15.

“16 years with my lover and best friend,” Lowell wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for being YOU! Thank you for loving me how I deserve to be loved! Thank you for always bringing out the good in me and always lifting me up!!! Here’s to a lifetime babe!”

“Love you baby!” Baltierra said in the comments section.

Lowell and Baltierra appeared on the first season of “16 & Pregnant” in 2009. At the time, Lowell was pregnant with their first daughter, 13-year-old Carly. They were the only couple in the “Teen Mom” franchise to choose adoption for their baby. MTV cameras rolled when they handed Carly over to her parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis.

The duo went on to have three more girls together: 7-year-old Nova, 3-year-old Vaeda and 10-month-old Rya Rose.

The Baltierras Probably Won’t Have More Children

After the Baltierras welcomed their fourth daughter, the “Teen Mom” star revealed he underwent a vasectomy so his wife wouldn’t have to get her “tubes tied,” or also known as tubal ligation, to prevent pregnancy.

Lowell thanked her husband for taking one “for the team” in a May 6 TikTok post.

“If ANYONE has taken one for the team it’s YOU! Your amazing body has carried & birthed 4 beautiful babies, all I had to do was get a shot & 2 snips! Once I figured out what the song was though, I was dyyyiiinngg lmao I love you!!! 😂💀,” the father-of-three wrote on Instagram.

The Michigan native admonished men who wouldn’t have the procedure done.

“But on another note…I’ve recently been seeing a lot of women saying that their significant others didn’t want to get one. This is WILD to me!” he said. “Any man who’s not willing to get a vasectomy so his wife doesn’t have to get her tubes tied is pathetic as hell & I’m sorry that you’re with such a selfish weak man…you deserve better!”