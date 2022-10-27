Tyler Baltierra Gets Real on Social Media: ‘I Have No Shame Baby!’

“Teen Mom” star Tyler Baltierra frequently shares poetry that he writes, and he often receives a significant amount of feedback from fans. He gets plenty of positive reactions, but there are those who are critical too. When one such comment came in on a recent Instagram post of Baltierra’s, he shared a lengthy reply that might have the original commenter, and others, thinking twice about what was written.

Tyler Baltierra’s Post Received a Lot of Love

Baltierra shared a selfie on his Instagram page on October 26, and he included some poetry in the caption. He included a hashtag that noted, “Writing Is Freeing,” and he touched on topics of spirituality and the outdoors.

“That’s why the earth is my preferred church Read More From Heavy Get Coached Into the Best Shape of Your Life For these trees help me breathe & this soil is my podium of freedom Where I speak loud & free”

Many of Baltierra’s fans gushed over both the selfie and the poetry he shared.

“Music!!! You need to make these into music!” gushed one fan.

“Awesome, inspiring poem. Blessed good vibes to you and your beautiful family,” added another.

“I love when you post your poems! They are good for my soul,” someone else praised.

The ‘Teen Mom’ Star Pushed Back Against Some Negative Feedback

One person commented on Baltierra’s post with a string of laugh-crying emojis and a note that read, “Lol he is so feminine.” The “Teen Mom” star responded directly and shared it via his Instagram stories to ensure many people saw it. On the screenshot he shared, he added, “The femininity I inherited from my upbringing is one of my most confidently secure traits as a man. I have no shame baby!”

Baltierra responded to the original commenter by admitting, “People have told me this since as long as I can remember lol!” The “Teen Mom” star noted he “was raised in a household full of women” and he felt no shame over “any of the energies I may have inherited from it.” Baltierra pointed out he lives in a household of females now, too, and he feels he has “the emotional maturity & experience to really help them grow up!”

The initial critical comment on Baltierra’s post received four “likes,” whereas the response from the “Teen Mom” star accumulated upwards of 1,000 likes and dozens of supportive comments. Some people criticized the initial commenter, while many praised Baltierra and his response. On Reddit, “Teen Mom” fans were somewhat more mixed in their responses to Baltierra’s post and follow-up.

“They make it sound like you should be ashamed. You have a beautiful wife and gorgeous children. You are intelligent and have a voice to help others. Sounds like youre winning,” shared one of Baltierra’s fans on his Instagram post.

“The smarted thing he’s ever said,” one Redditor wrote of Baltierra’s response.

“I mean good for him on this attitude but it rings false when he degrades his own wife on national tv,” countered someone else.

“Tyler has a lot of faults but this is a good attitude, especially coming from him,” another fan noted.