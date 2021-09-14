‘Teen Mom’ Star Tyler Baltierra Reveals Mental Illness

“Teen Mom OG” star Tyler Baltierra revealed he suffered from mental illness on the September 14 episode of season nine B. Parenting insecurities started to arise within the MTV personality after his wife, Catelynn Lowell, became pregnant again.

The couple currently has four children together. They placed their oldest daughter Carly for adoption when they were teenagers and then went on to welcome three more daughters: 6-year-old Novalee, 2-year-old Vaeda luma and infant Rya Rose. Lowell has also been open about the two miscarriages she experienced. The first occurred before she became pregnant with Vaeda and the second occurred before she conceived Rya.

While Lowell was feeling well during her pregnancy, she was worried about how her husband’s mental health.

“Even though we really wanted a baby boy, I’m excited to pass the 20-week mark with a baby girl. But when I’m pregnant I can’t help but think about the past: the adoption, miscarriages and postpartum,” Lowell told MTV cameras. “I also know a lot of feelings bubble up for Tyler as well, especially his insecurities as a dad because he had a tough childhood.”

Baltierra Worried His Perception Is ‘Distorted’

Baltierra tried to express some of his frustration to his wife.

“Sometimes in my own world — I’m not saying this is true, but I’m saying in my own world and my perception — it’s like dude if you don’t always have your s*** together things are gonna get really messed up,” he confessed. “So you have to keep it together.”

One of their children started crying in the middle of Baltierra talking. “It feels like this stuff’s not absorbed,” he told his wife from the other room. “Like when I speak about something.

Lowell rushed over to remind her husband that “a whole bunch of people care about you.”

But his wife’s kind words didn’t soothe Baltierra. “That’s what I’m saying. Maybe my perception is distorted. Maybe I’m getting these vibes that aren’t really real,” he said, struggling to find words. “I don’t know. Maybe I’m just absorbing it in a different [way]… Maybe I’m just like a different [person].”

Baltierra Was Diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder

Though Baltierra has always been open about his mental health struggles, he didn’t reveal his diagnosis until the September 14 episode.

“When I was pregnant with Vaeda, Tyler was diagnosed bipolar,” Lowell told MTV cameras. “He’s looked into a few uncommon treatments. For many years, Tyler was angry with his dad. Sometimes it prevents him from believing he’s a good dad to our daughters. Tyler has been on the lookout for a new treatment that will help him feel better about himself.”

Baltierra revealed he was going to try ketamine treatments. “I feel like, after all my years of talk therapy, I’m ready to dive into something a little,” he said.

“Horse tranquilizer?” Lowell responded. “That’s what it is.”

Baltierra brushed of Lowell’s comment. “I just feel like there are little things that I would like to put to bed,” he said. “You know, I’ll be really happy and then I’ll be like oh Tyler, oh my God… You know, just not feeling worthy enough to raise these kids.”

Lowell expressed some of the concerns she has too. “I always have to talk myself down because at first, it triggered me too, a little bit,” she said about Baltierra’s state. “Oh my god, here we go: We’re having another baby and Tyler’s freaking out again and it’s gonna be just like with Vaeda.”

Lowell added that she’s also angry with her husband’s father, Butch Baltierra, who has been in-and-out of prison since Tyler Baltierra was a child.

“You know what makes me sad and angry at the same time, is that how can you look at the way your dad was with you and your sister and then look at the way you are with your children,” Lowell said. “Seriously, you are more of a f***ing man now than he will ever be. That makes me mad at him.”

