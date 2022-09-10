Tyler Baltierra Slams New Show As a ‘Shameful Embarrassment’

“Teen Mom” star Tyler Baltierra is not happy with how things are going down during season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” After the crew went on strike and four cast members were sent home — Baltierra said production of the new show was a mess.

“This #TeenMom: Family Reunion has been the worst production I have EVER been apart of!” he tweeted on September 9. “Their treatment towards the crew & cast is a shameful embarrassment.”

Baltierra accused MTV of being negligent due to their COVID protocols.

“Their lack of morality/ethics is shocking to say the least,” he continued. “5 people down & out with covid, due to their negligence alone.”

Baltierra shared a tweet from The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, who confirmed the strike.

LABOR DAY STRIKE: The Crew of ‘TeenMom” Family Reunion’ is on strike for recognition of their union in Oregon!” tweeted IATSE.

“IATSE members should be advised not to cross the picket line or provide services to the production company ‘Onsite Productions’ while the strike continues,” they wrote. “If you are contacted by this production for services please notify your business agent immediately.”

Briana DeJesus & Ashley Jones Were Sent Home

The first problem fans heard about from Season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” was Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus being sent home. Their mothers — Pastor Tea and Roxanne DeJesus — were also sent home.

Apparently, the drama started after Roxy suggested the grandmothers support all the cast members, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. Pastor Tea took this as a slide, and a new feud was born.

Things escalated when Roxy tried to throw a chair at Pastor Tea, and then bumped into her in the kitchen and refused to apologize.

DeJesus and Jones stepped in, which is where the drama rocketed.

Jones admitted to spitting at DeJesus, and DeJesus allegedly threw a glass at Jones.

Jones & DeJesus Are Threatening To Press Charges

After the drama spilled onto social media, DeJesus threatened to press charges against Jones. She also leaked her co-star’s pregnancy.

“I was going to keep this under wraps because that is apart of the nda we all signed and also bc I am going to press charges,” DeJesus wrote in an Instagram statement on September 2. “I tried to spare u extra grief knowing that ur pregnant now but aim going to stand by what is right.”

“My mother simply addressed an issue and instead of ‘pastor tea taking FULL accountability—she couldn’t handle being in the hot seat and projected and tried to step to my mother,” she continued. “Everything else doesn’t even matter at this point. Ur true actions shined bright that night and now every cast-mate that was there (who also witnessed what happened) will vouch for me.”

Jones said she wasn’t going to go the legal route, but is happy to return the favor. She also confirmed her pregnancy.

“I don’t do that police a** s*** but I’ll see you in court if you wanna go there since you and your mother both threw glass at me and mine,” she wrote.

“And as for me, yes I am thank you,” she added.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.