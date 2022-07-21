PHOTOS: Fans Praise Tyler Baltierra’s ‘Hot’ Transformation

“Teen Mom OG” star Tyler Baltierra received virtual applause from fans on social media after he posted photos of his abs.

The MTV personality has been bodybuilding for two years, and keen “lighting” inspired the father-of-three to publish his latest triumph in his fitness journey.

“When you’re in the middle of a cut & the lighting is just way too good to avoid taking progress pics lol 😏 iykyk! 🤣💪🏻😤 Hard work is paying off! #FitnessJourney #BodyBuilding #Ectomorph,” Baltierra wrote via Instagram on July 20.

One of Baltierra’s friends asked why the MTV star was “so hot.” He wrote: “can you give me an elaborate answer? thanks in advance.”

Baltierra had an answer.

“mm 🤔 I’m assuming it has something to do with the biological makeup of my ancestors (both maternal & paternal) which eventually procreated into the specimen you see before you,” he wrote back. “I mean idk, I’m just taking a wild guess here lol I could be wrong though! 🤷🏻‍♂️😂.”

Some fans on Reddit praised Baltierra’s progress photos.

“As someone who constantly struggles with my fitness and body image journey, if this helps motivate him, no hate,” one person wrote. “He put in the work and he’s seeing results good for him.”

“I think he looks hot as f*** 😍😍,” another added.

Not everyone was so complimentary, though.

“I feel like this dude has posted ‘progress pics’ for the last 10 yrs. Just call it what it is, needing validation from strangers 🥴,” said a fan, who amassed more than 100 upvotes.

What Is An Endomorph Body Type?

Baltierra said he has an “endomorph” body type, meaning his physiology leads him to have “higher percentage of body fat and less muscle mass,” according to Healthline. This means it’s more difficult for Baltierra to gain muscle than people with other body types.

“I’ve always been known as ‘the scrawny dude’ & I could never gain weight!” he explained on June 23. “I wouldn’t even take my shirt off because I always thought I looked sickly skinny & I hated my bony chest so much that I used to swim with my shirt on lol.”

“Slowly melting this fat off while maintaining the little bit of muscle mass that I’ve worked really hard to get & I swear every week my body is changing & I’m pumped about it!” he added.

Baltierra Has Been Sharing Progress Pics for a Year

Baltierra, 30, has been working on transforming his body since June 2020. He posted his first progress photo in June 2021.

The MTV star’s goal is to build as much muscle as possible while having as little fat on his body.

He started out at 165 pounds, and went up to 199 pounds after a year of working out and dieting.

“Still in the process of shredding my fat % down,” he wrote on June 21, 2021. “I’m not exactly where I want to be yet, but I have to remind myself to appreciate the journey & acknowledge where I started from. I can’t wait to see what year 2 looks like! 💪🏻😝🤘🏻😏.”

Baltierra’s wife, Catelynn Lowell, is slated to appear on the new “Teen Mom” spinoff, called “The Next Chapter.” The refurbished show doesn’t have a premiere date as of now. It’s unclear if Baltierra will appear in the series with his wife.