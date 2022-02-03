Tyler Baltierra Posts Adorable New Photo of His Baby Daughter

“Teen Mom” star Tyler Baltierra recently shared an adorable photo of his five-month-year-old daughter Rya.

Tyler and his wife, Catelynn, welcomed baby Rya on August 28, 2021. The couple has referred to her as their “rainbow baby,” a term used for a baby born after a miscarriage. Catelynn suffered a miscarriage on Thanksgiving day in 2020, People Magazine reported. She opened up about her loss in a December 2020 tweet, calling the experience heartbreaking and emotionally traumatizing.

In an exclusive interview with Celebuzz in February 2021, Catelynn shared that she was surprised she got pregnant with Rya so soon after her miscarriage.

“We are blessed to be able to have another baby to love and raise,” she told the outlet. “Especially after our miscarriage we are so grateful.”

Tyler Shares Adorable Photo of Rya

On February 2, 2022, Tyler shared a picture of his baby daughter on Instagram with the caption, “Rya.” He included the rose emoji. In the photo, Rya is looking right at the camera with her blue eyes open wide.

“Teen Mom” fans flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts on the adorable photo.

“Y’all have the cutest kids,” One Instagram user wrote. Another fan commented, “My god. I can’t. She is so adorable. That little nose. God bless all your girls.”

Catelynn Shutdown Divorce Rumors

Catelynn and Tyler made their reality TV debut in 2009 on the MTV show “16 and Pregnant.” The show documented Catelynn’s pregnancy journey with her daughter, Carly, whom the couple decided to give up for adoption.

Since then, the couple has welcomed three daughters, Nova, 7, Vaeda, 2, and Rya, five months old. Despite being together for over a decade, the couple still faces breakup rumors on a regular basis.

On January 19, a “Teen Mom” fan account shared a Celebuzz article with the title, “Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra Reveal: We’re Done!”

“#Breaking news Cate & Ty reveal they’re done,” the fan account wrote in the tweet.

Catelynn responded to the rumor in a tweet writing, “no we aren’t.” She included the shrugging emoji.

Some “Teen Mom” fans responded to Catelynn’s tweet to express their relief that the couple is still going strong, while others criticized the MTV star for fueling breakup rumors a few days prior.

On January 13, the “16 and Pregnant” alum took to Twitter to announce her split from Tyler.

“We wanted you to hear this from us first before you hear it somewhere else. After 15 years, WE ARE OFFICIALLY DONE,” she wrote in a tweet. “Thank you for all the love & support you’ve always shown us & will continue to show us as we move forward.” She included a link to the same Celebuzz article that the fan account tweeted.

Fans were understandably confused by the reality star’s mixed messages. One fan replied to Catelynn’s tweet where she denounced the breakup rumors, writing, “don’t be mad at a rumor you started.” Another Twitter user wrote, “you are the one posting crazy, not true stuff to begin with.”

Despite the rumors, Catelynn and Tyler are still going strong.

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

