Tyler Baltierra’s Sister Promises to Reconnect With Carly

Amber Baltierra, the sister of “Teen Mom” star Tyler Baltierra, vowed to have a relationship with Carly, the daughter he placed for adoption in 2009 when he was 17 years old.

Baltierra and his wife, Catelynn Lowell, were the only parents in the “Teen Mom” franchise to relinquish their parental rights when their child was born.

“My niece is 13 today y’all. Happy birthday Carly. I legit can’t wait to have a relationship with you. Make today the best one yet,” she wrote via Facebook on May 18.

Amber Baltierra faced some backlash from fans, who said it was “inappropriate” for her to make that type of promise to Carly.

She shared an article by The Sun about the criticism, but only focused on one line from the story, which claimed Amber Baltierra spent nearly three weeks in jail.

“Okay who went to jail for 20 days as amber baltierra?!? At least tell me if we did good or if we were someone’s b****,” she wrote via Facebook on May 22.

Carly’s parents — Brandon and Teresa Davis — opted for a semi-open adoption with Baltierra and his wife, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra.

This means the MTV personalities are allowed to keep in contact with Carly through phone calls and letters, but it’s not possible for them to visit her whenever they want.

Carly is also not allowed to appear on “Teen Mom” or on social media, which has caused tension between the Baltierras and the Davis’ in the past.

Baltierra & Lowell Posted Public Birthday Messages to Carly

The Baltierras post an annual birthday message to Carly, and 2022 was no exception.

Baltierra opted to celebrate Carly’s special day with a poem.

“I never wanted to let you go. I hope you understand. I wanted to hold you in my arms forever,” he wrote in part of his message. “I promise we will dance again. But until that day comes, I’ll be seeing you in my dreams.”

Lowell shared a collage of photos that were taken the day Carly was born.

“Happy 13th Birthday Carly!!! We love you deeply and pray you have the time of your life today and everyday! We think of you always,” she wrote.

Baltierra & Lowell Aren’t Having More Kids

Baltierra went on to have three more children after welcoming Carly in 2009.

The couple, who has been married since 2015, are the parents of 7-year-old Nova, 3-year-old Vaeda, and 8-month-old Rya Rose.

Even though they were vocal about wanting to have a baby boy, the MTV stars gave up their dream after Rya turned out to be their fourth girl

Baltierra and Lowell revealed the girl’s dad underwent a vasectomy, a form of male birth control.

Lowell wrote that her husband “took one for the team” by undergoing the surgery.

Baltierra said he was just doing his part.

“If ANYONE has taken one for the team it’s YOU! Your amazing body has carried & birthed 4 beautiful babies, all I had to do was get a shot & 2 snips!” he wrote on Instagram. “Once I figured out what the song was though, I was dyyyiiinngg lmao I love you!!!”