Tyler Baltierra Reveals Upcoming Surgery

“Teen Mom” star Tyler Baltierra canceled his vasectomy because he was having second thoughts, the Michigan native revealed on the October 4 episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

But he was confident that three children wasn’t enough for his family, so he went ahead and rescheduled his appointment.

Baltierra wasn’t the only person having second thoughts. His wife, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, was apprehensive too. “I feel a little bit of butterflies. I don’t know, it just means we’re done,” she said. “It’s set in stone.”

“Yes, yes it is,” Baltierra agreed.

The father of three ultimately went through with the procedure. Once everything was over, he felt anxious that he wasn’t feeling any pain — but knew that it was coming.

“I’m just nervous because I think it’s so numb, you know, so I don’t know where [it will hurt],” he he told his wife.

Lowell joked she’d have frozen vegetables ready for her husband when he needed them.

MTV Cameras Were There When Baltierra Came Out of Surgery

Even though he was scared, Baltierra went through with the procedure.

He joked about the experience to Lowell, saying he couldn’t listen to what the doctor was telling him during the procedure because he was focused on something else.

“I forgot to ask questions,” he said. “I was so distracted by smoke coming from my nuts.”

Lowell had paid attention beforehand, and reminded her husband that he wouldn’t be able to work out for a few days — but it depended on how he felt.

Baltierra — who has been on a fitness journey for two years — through his head back in annoyance.

When they got back home, Baltierra fed his youngest daughter and shook his head. “No more of you,” he told her. “We’re done.”

Baltierra and Lowell are the only couple on “Teen Mom” to remain together since they were teenagers. Viewers first learned about their story in 2009 when they appeared on an episode of “16 and Pregnant.” They wanted their daughter to have a better life than they did, so they placed Carly for adoption.

They went on to have three girls: 7-year-old Nova, 3-year-old Vaeda and 1-year-old Rya Rose.

The duo has been married since August 2015

Baltierra Isn’t the Only ‘Teen Mom’ Dad Who Had the Procedure

While he was still thinking about what to do, Baltierra reached out to co-star Gary Shirley for some insight.

The Indiana dad had a vasectomy done in 2018 after he and his wife, Kristina Anderson Shirley, didn’t want to have more children. The couple parents their daughter, Emilee, and 13-year-old Leah, Shirley’s daughter from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Amber Portwood.

“Nothing changes when you’re doing your thing,” Shirley joked to Baltierra during a FaceTime call. “You still feel like a man.”

Baltierra wasn’t the only one who had second thoughts, though.

“Part of me now is like, I would like to have another kid,” Shirley shared. “Maybe that’s because I know I can’t have them.”

The father of two misses when his girls were babies and he could hold them in his arms. “Now my kids are getting older, they’re not babies, and I look back and see all the pictures and the videos and it breaks my heart,” he said.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.