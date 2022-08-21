Tyler Baltierra Criticized for Threatening to Dump Catelynn

“Teen Mom” star Tyler Baltierra faced backlash after he threatened to dump Catelynn Baltierra if she didn’t go to college.

The clip originally aired on “Teen Mom OG,” and was posted by a fan on Reddit who was doing a rewatch of the series.

Baltierra had a sitdown with his mom, Kim Forbes, at the hair salon.

“I’m concerned. You worry me,” Baltierra recalled telling Lowell.

“What if she doesn’t want to go to school right now?” asked Baltierra’s mom.

It didn’t seem like an option to Baltierra. One of the reasons the two decided to place their eldest daughter, Carly, for adoption was so they could go to college.

“What else does she want to do? If I’m going to school and you’re sitting there lying down, you know what I mean?” Baltierra said.

But his mom wasn’t convinced that college was in Lowell’s future.

“Do you ever think for some reason she might think you’re trying to father her?” Forbes asked her son. “Do you think she gets aggravated? Cause, you know, if you push her it might not be the right thing to do.”

Baltierra said he wanted to be with someone who was going to pursue an education on their own.

“I want her to do it by herself,” Baltierra said.

“I’m going to be with someone who doesn’t have goals. If she doesn’t go to school, I’d probably be gone, honestly,” he continued. “I can’t be on this rung of the ladder and her down on this rung. We have to climb it together.”

Baltierra and Lowell both enrolled at Baker College in Michigan. Baltierra majored in psychology with a minor in creative writing, and Lowell majored in social work. It wasn’t clear if either of them completed their degrees.

Fans Accused Baltierra of Being a Hypocrite

Viewers on Reddit discussed the resurfaced clip, which amassed dozens of upvotes and comments once it was shared in August 2022.

“Tyler is, first of all, a hypocrite,” an original poster wrote. “Neither of them finished college, correct? Also, you’ve been with this woman for like 8 years and you love her but you’re gonna leave her if she doesn’t go to college?? That’s wild. Tyler has never loved Cate as much as she loves him😕.”

“Tyler has always talked big about having goals, but he never put his words into actual actions,” read a top comment from a fan.

“Cate is far from perfect, but she’ll never meet Tyler’s standards. He’ll forever be moving the goalposts,” said another popular comment.

What Are Baltierra & Lowell Doing Now?

Aside from appearing on “Teen Mom,” Lowell has been making money through her microblading business.

It’s unclear what Baltierra does in addition to being on MTV, but he has been promoting his bodybuilding journey on Instagram.

The father-of-three has dedicated himself to changing his figure for two years. Most recently, he lost 24 pounds.

“I’m pretty happy with the results,” he wrote on August 11. “It makes me even more pumped to see how the next cut goes after I’m done bulking again!”