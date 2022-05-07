‘Teen Mom’ Star Tyler Baltierra Underwent a Vasectomy

On May 6, 2022, Catelynn Lowell uploaded a TikTok of her husband, Tyler Baltierra, sharing that he had undergone a vasectomy.

The video kicked off with an adorable shot of the couple’s baby, Rya, lying on the couch beside Baltierra. It then panned over to a laughing Baltierra who held ice over his private parts.

Lowell captioned the photo, “#nomorebabiesforme.”

The lyrics of the song playing in the background were: “Va-va-vasectomy. I had too many kids, it’s what society expects of me.”

Lowell and Baltierra have four children together: Rya, Novalee, seven, and Vaeda, three. They are also the biological parents to daughter Carly, twelve, whom they welcomed in 2009, and subsequently put up for adoption. The pair were just 17 at the time.

The video was then posted to Lowell’s Instagram, where she wrote, “@tylerbaltierramtv took one for the team. #nomorebabieshere.”

Baltierra has addressed his desire to have a son in the past, but it appears that won’t be an option moving forward. In a featured clip in 2015, according to In Touch, Baltierra stated, “When I found out I was having a girl, and not a boy, my first thought was, ‘dammit.’ I really wanted a boy so bad. And now that she’s here, I can’t even picture not having a girl. It’s weird, but I was pissed at first.”

Fans Weighed In on the Couple Having No More Children

On TikTok, the couple’s followers were very vocal about their thoughts on the video. While some appeared to be upset with the fact that the couple wouldn’t be having more children, others were happy for them.

One person wrote, “Way to go Tyler!!! You two need your own show ASAP! No one else from Teen Mom just you two!”

Another wrote, “Good job Caitlyn and Tyler you have four beautiful girls and you can always reverse it if wanted or adopt a boy too.”

Others simply commented on how adorable they believe Baltierra and Lowell are, writing, “U2 are so freaking cute.” And a second wrote, “I LOVE YOU TWO ARE STILL TOGETHER STOP.”

Baltierra & Lowell’s Family

In August 2021, the couple welcomed baby Rya Rose. On Instagram, Lowell wrote, “Ohhhh Rya Rose. we ADORE you.”

Rya was the latest addition to the couple’s family, who “Teen Mom” fans have adored for years. In April 2022, Baltierra posted a new photo of Rya on Instagram, writing: “How am I supposed to finish cleaning the house when this little face keeps trying to talk to me!? It’s simple, I just don’t worry about the house lol the mess isn’t going anywhere! But I won’t ever get these little baby babble conversations back once they’re gone. So I make sure to just stop what I’m doing to soak in every little word she says. She won’t be a baby forever!”

Fans were quick to point out how sweet the couple’s family is, with one person writing, “You guys have the cutest babies!!!!”

Another echoed those sentiments: “You two make the most beautiful babies.”

According to In Touch Weekly, the couple tied the knot in 2015.

According to the outlet, Baltierra went live on Instagram on Friday, May 6, 2022, to answer fans’ questions. Responding to one person’s question of whether the pair would be having any more children, Baltierra wrote, “No more babies! We are all done. This is the last baby right here. All done.”

He added, “Honestly, I’m happy about it.”