Teen Mom: Tyler Baltierra Worries Fans With Cryptic Instagram Post

“Teen Mom” star Tyler Baltierra shared some dark words in a recent Instagram post that worried fans. The father-of-four posted a black-and-white photo of himself looking in a mirror alongside a poem about facing “evil.” In the caption, he wrote,

“Go ahead

Try to bury me

I prefer the dirt

For I am a seed

I’ll grow back fervently like weeds

Watch me take over with greens

Dominating roots underneath

My power comes from places you can’t see

Stretching into the earth so deep

My core is untouchable to your type of evil

So bring on the storms & let the rain pour

That weather has always pushed me

To grow back stronger than I was before.”

He included the hashtag #WritingIsHealing

Tyler’s Words Worry Fans

The dark poem worried fans who took to the comment section to ensure the MTV star was okay. One fan commented, “Seems to me you lost in life. It happens, you will find yourself again. Wish you and the family the best bless you all.” Another Instagram user wrote, “No one [should] bury you!! What a fab dad and husband you [seem] to be through all [your] challenges!!”

Other fans took the opportunity to compliment the “16 and Pregnant” alum on his impressive writing skills.

“Publish your work! It’s amazing!” one fan wrote. Another Instagram user weighed in, writing, “Powerful and beautifully expressed. I hope you keep writing. You’re really good, Tyler.”

Tyler Opens up About Mental Health Struggles

According to The Sun, Tyler opened up about struggling with bipolar disorder on a September 2021 episode of “Teen Mom OG.” The 30-year-old discussed his insecurities as a dad and shared how his “tough childhood” impacted his mental health.

Tyler said in the episode that he sometimes doesn’t feel “worthy enough to raise kids.”

“Maybe my perception is distorted. Maybe I’m getting these vibes that aren’t really real,” he told his wife, Catelynn, The Sun reported.

Fans showed their support for Tyler on social media after the episode aired, sending the “Teen Mom” star words of encouragement. According to The Sun, Tyler released a statement after the episode, thanking fans for their support.

“I just wanted to come on here & thank every single one of you who show support & for all of your kind words, it truly means so much to me,” Tyler wrote.

Tyler & Catelynn Address Split Rumors

Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra have been together for over a decade. The two made their reality TV debut on the MTV show “16 and Pregnant” in 2009. Since then, the couple has welcomed three daughters, Nova, 7, Vaeda, 2, and Rya, five months old.

The couple recently made headlines after break-up rumors started circulating online. Catelynn, 29, shut down the rumor on Twitter by replying to a “Teen Mom” fan account who tweeted that Catelynn and Tyler are no longer together.

“#Breaking news Cate & Ty reveal they’re done,” the fan account wrote in the tweet, to which Catelynn replied, “no we aren’t.”

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. To read more “Teen Mom” articles click HERE.